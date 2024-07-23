In short Simplifying... In short India's women's cricket team has advanced to the semi-finals of the T20 Asia Cup, following a victory over Nepal.

India Women successfully defended 178 (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's T20 Asia Cup: India reach semi-finals after beating Nepal

By Parth Dhall 10:14 pm Jul 23, 202410:14 pm

What's the story India reached the semi-finals of the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup after beating Nepal in Dambulla. The Women in Blue successfully defended 178/3, with Deepti Sharma taking three wickets. Earlier, India were powered by a 122-run opening stand between Shafali Verma (81) and Dayalan Hemalatha (47). Notably, India and Pakistan have qualified for the Women's Asia Cup semis from Group A.

Match

A look at match summary

Shafali and Hemalatha were all over the Nepal bowlers in the first 10 overs after India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana elected to bat. The duo added 122 runs for the opening wicket, while Jemimah Rodrigues 15-ball 28* propelled India to 178/3 in 20 overs. Nepal batted positively but lost wickets in quick succession post the Powerplay. They were eventually restricted to 96/9.

Shafali

Shafali plays blazing knock, misses her century

Shafali and Hemalatha gave India a decent start in Dambulla. While the latter played second fiddle, Shafali was after the Nepal bowlers. She smacked a 26-ball half-century in the eighth over, with India soon touching the 100-run mark. Shafali missed a much-deserved ton after getting run-out in the 16th over. She slammed a 48-ball 81, a knock laced with 12 fours and a six.

Record

Shafali enters record books

Shafali recorded the second-highest individual score for India at the Women's T20 Asia Cup. She is only behind Mithali Raj, who scored a 69-ball 97* against Malaysia in the 2018 encounter. No other Indian player has an 80-plus score. Overall, Shafali has the joint third-highest individual score in the tournament with Harshitha Samarawickrama. The duo is behind Chamari Athapaththu (119*) and Raj (97*).

Information

Career-best WT20I score for Shafali; 10th fifty

As mentioned, Shafali missed out on her maiden century in Women's T20Is. It was her 10th half-century in the format. Shafali's 81 against Nepal is now her career-best WT20I score.

Deepti

The pick of India's bowlers

While Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav took two wickets each, Deepti was the pick of India's bowlers. She snapped up three wickets for 13 runs in four overs. Deepti dismissed Rubina Chhetri and Kabita Joshi before getting Kajal Shrestha in the match's final over. Meanwhile, Renuka Thakur Singh took one wicket for 15 runs in four overs, including a maiden.

Wickets

Third-most wickets in WT20Is

Deepti has now become the third-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. She broke a tie with England's Sophie Ecclestone. Overall, Deepti is only behind Pakistan's Nida Dar (141) and Australia's Megan Schutt (136) in terms of WT20I wickets. Deepti now has 129 wickets from 115 WT20Is at an average of 18.65. Her tally includes an economy rate of 18.65.

Information

India, Pakistan reach semi-finals

With three successive wins, the unbeaten Team India has reached the semis as the top-placed side from Group A. Second-placed Pakistan join India with two wins in three games. Nepal and UAE have been eliminated from the tournament.