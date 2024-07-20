In short Simplifying... In short In his 50th Test, Chris Woakes showcased his bowling prowess by taking four wickets against the West Indies.

Woakes claimed 4/84 from 28 overs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

ENG vs WI: Chris Woakes bags four-fer in 50th Test

What's the story England pacer Chris Woakes enjoyed a memorable outing his 50th Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Woakes took a four-fer in the visitors' first innings score of 457/10. Woakes claimed 4/84 from 28 overs. Earlier, England managed 416/10. He completed his four-fer by taking three wickets in the first session (Day 3). Woakes persisted with his disciplined bowling in the morning and was rewarded.

Four scalps for Woakes

Woakes took one wicket on Day 2. He dismissed centurion Kavem Hodge in the 75th over of WI's innings. Woakes bowled on good length and the ball jagged back sharply from outside off. Hodge was late to bring his bat down as the ball struck him on the front pad. On Day 3, Woakes got Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales.

Woakes races to 154 wickets in Tests

Woakes, who completed 150 wickets in the preceding encounter at Lord's, has raced to 154 scalps at an average of 28.99. He owns five five-wicket hauls and one match haul of 10 scalps. As per ESPNcricinfo, in eight matches versus the Windies, Woakes has taken 23 wickets at 29.26 (ER: 2.81). In 30 matches at home, Woakes has claimed 118 wickets at 22.

579 scalps in FC cricket

Playing his 171st FC match, Woakes now owns 579 wickets at an average of 25-plus. He took his 23rd four-wicket haul in the format. He also owns 22 five-wicket hauls and four hauls of 10 wickets in a match.