Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Multan Test, England's strategy to bat as long as possible paid off, with Brook scoring a record-breaking 317 off 322 balls, the second-fastest triple-ton in history.

Despite Pakistan's impressive first-inning score of 550, England responded with a mammoth 82, ultimately securing a comprehensive win.

The match was a spectacle, showcasing England's batting prowess and Pakistan's struggle with the new ball.

Triple-centurion Harry Brook was adjudged the Player of the Match

How England batters tackled challenging conditions in Multan Test

By Parth Dhall 05:20 pm Oct 11, 202405:20 pm

What's the story The England cricket team scripted after beating Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the 1st Test in Multan. The star of the match, Harry Brook, was awarded Player of the Match for his phenomenal performance. He slammed the second-fastest triple-century in Test cricket history. Following the match, Brook spoke about the challenges faced while batting, especially in intense heat.

Game plan

Brook's strategy and physical endurance in challenging conditions

Brook revealed that the team's strategy was to bat as long as possible despite the challenging conditions. "We were just batting for as long as possible, to be honest," he said. During the lunch break, they discussed their approach for the day's second half. "We had a chat at lunchtime, knew we were going to be batting out there for a little period after lunch," Brook explained.

Records

Brook's triple-century breaks records

Brook departed for a brilliant 317 off 322 balls, becoming the sixth England batter with a triple-ton. He completed his triple-ton off just 310 balls, the second-fastest to this mark after India's Virender Sehwag (278). Meanwhile, Brook became the second batter after Australia's David Warner (335*) to register a triple-ton in WTC history. Mark Taylor and Sehwag are the only other visiting triple-centurions in Pakistan.

Match analysis

Analysis of Pakistan's performance and pitch conditions

Brook also studied the performance of the Pakistani team and pitch conditions. "Their main bowlers are down on pace, while Babar is having a horrendous run as he's gone without a 50 in 18 innings," he said. Brook admitted the pitch only aided when the ball was new, which England took advantage of by reducing Pakistan to 82/6 during this phase.

Historic defeat

Pakistan lose Multan Test despite scoring 500+ runs

England recorded a comprehensive innings win over Pakistan in the Test series opener in Multan. The game was truly a spectacle for cricket fans as England declared their innings at a mammoth 823/7. Notably, this score was posted in response to Pakistan's first-inning score of 556/10. The hosts were bundled out for 220 in the third innings, handing England a win on the final day. England's innings saw a triple-century from Brook and a double-ton from Joe Root.