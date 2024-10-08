The crowd turnout has been disappointing in the Multan Test

Michael Atherton criticizes low crowd turnout in Pakistan-England Multan Test

By Parth Dhall 04:27 pm Oct 08, 202404:27 pm

What's the story The ongoing 1st Test between Pakistan and England in Multan has made headlines due to a flat pitch and a noticeably sparse crowd. This issue was highlighted by former England captain, Michael Atherton, while doing commentary in the match. He humorously observed that the security staff at the venue seemed to outnumber the spectators, drawing attention to the low audience turnout for this significant cricket event.

Despite the low crowd turnout, Pakistan has been doing well in the ongoing Test match. They have added over 550 runs on Day 2 after electing to bat first. Their innings has already seen three centurions in the form of Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, and Agha Salman. While Babar Azam threw away his start, Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed without scoring any runs.