Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I, Abhishek Sharma returns to his opening role, while Mayank Yadav makes his debut, backed by captain Suryakumar Yadav's confidence in his fast bowling skills.

The match will be played on a black-soil surface at Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, which is expected to favor spinners.

India is currently on a seven-match winning streak, having won 18 of the 19 T20Is in 2024.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav elects to field

By Rajdeep Saha 06:41 pm Oct 06, 202406:41 pm

What's the story India and Bangladesh face off in the first T20I of the three-match series. After a solid 2-0 win in the recently concluded Test series, India would be aiming to start well in the shortest format. There are several faces who would be raring to have a crack. India, who are fielding first, have handed debuts to Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy.

Abhishek

Abhishek Sharma in the spotlight

Abhishek Sharma, who made his T20I debut for India back in July 2024, showed his prowess with 125 runs from four innings that also included a ton. Abhishek, who had to move down the order to accomodate Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top, gets back his opening role. He would be keen to shine with Sanju Samson likely to open alongside him.

Mayank

Mayank Yadav gets his debut

India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, lauded the potential of fast bowler Mayank. The latter made a significant impact with his exceptional speed during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Suryakumar expressed his confidence in Mayank's abilities, ahead of the first T20I during a presser. He stated, "He definitely has the X factor - it was evident when he played franchise cricket."

Pitch

Details of the surface

As per Cricbuzz, the square at the venue has both red and black soil pitches. However, the 1st T20I will be played on a black-soil surface. Historically, the surface at Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, is known for its batting. However, one expects a slow and low surface for this game. Spinners will be crucial for both teams.

Do you know?

India are on a seven-match winning streak

Team India has won 18 of the 19 T20Is in 2024 (including two Super over wins) and are currently on a seven-match winning streak. On the other hand, Bangladesh own a 9-9 win-loss record in 2024.

Playing XIs

Playing XI of the both sides

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam. India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.