Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Women's T20 World Cup, Shreyanka Patil's bowling prowess was instrumental in restricting Pakistan to a score of 105.

Despite the challenging weather conditions in Dubai, Patil and her teammate Arundathi Reddy, who took five wickets, showcased their adaptability and resilience.

Patil, who is playing her debut World Cup, celebrated her maiden wicket against Pakistan, contributing to her career total of 18 wickets in 14 T20Is. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shreyanka managed 2/12 in her four overs vs Pakistan (Image credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's T20 WC: Shreyanka Patil celebrates maiden wicket against Pakistan

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:28 pm Oct 06, 202406:28 pm

What's the story Shreyanka Patil, a rising star in Indian women's cricket, has expressed her delight after claiming a first World Cup wicket (T20). The 22-year-old bowler described the achievement as "very special," during the mid-innings interview, particularly because it was taken against rivals Pakistan. This momentous achievement took place during a crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on October 6.

Match highlights

Patil's impressive performance in India-Pakistan match

Shreyanka's performance was a key factor in limiting Pakistan to a score of 105/8 in their 20 overs. She finished with impressive figures of 2/12 from her four overs. "Getting the first wicket at a World Cup is very special and against Pakistan was even more special," Patil told broadcasters during mid-innings. She also commended her teammates, highlighting Arundathi Reddy's excellent bowling performance and praising the contributions of the others as well.

Weather challenges

Patil acknowledges challenging conditions in Dubai

Shreyanka recognized the difficulties posed by Dubai's hot and humid weather but expressed confidence in the team's preparation for these conditions. "It is pretty hot and humid here. But we are well prepared for the heat," she said on the sidelines after Pakistan's innings. This statement underscores the team's resilience and adaptability in facing diverse weather conditions during international tournaments like the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Match progression

Pakistan's struggle and India's bowling prowess

Pakistan struggled on a slow pitch, managing a total of just 105 in their 20 overs. They lost Gull Feroza and Sidra Ameen early in the powerplay, with Omaima Sohail also departing soon just after the powerplay. This left Nida Dar and Muneeba Ali with the task of rebuilding the innings. However, as Muneeba was finding her rhythm, Shreyanka dismissed her with an unexpected bounce.

Bowling excellence

Reddy shines as India restricts Pakistan

Despite Dar's resistance, Pakistan continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana showed some aggression with two consecutive boundaries but was caught out behind the wicket brilliantly by Richa Ghosh. In the end, Syeda Aroob Shah and Nida added a few valuable runs while Nashra Sandhu smashed a boundary off the last ball pushing Pakistan's total past 100. Arundhati Reddy was India's star bowler, picking up 3/15 in her spell.

Stats

Shreyanka's T20I career stats

Although this was the off-spinner's debut WC Shreyanka managed 2/12, including a wicket-maiden over earning her an economy rate of 3. Meanwhile, in India's opener vs New Zealand, Shreyanka did not get any wickets and gave away 25 runs in her three overs (INDW lost by 58 runs). Overall, she has managed 18 wickets in 14 T20Is for India (ER: 6.87). She averages 18.72. Notably, her best bowling innings are worth 3/19 (against England in 2023).