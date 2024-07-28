In short Simplifying... In short In the second T20I match between Sri Lanka and India, Suryakumar Yadav chose to bowl first.

SL vs IND, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav elects to bowl

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:24 pm Jul 28, 202407:24 pm

What's the story After clinching the series opener, India aim to seal the deal in the second T20I against hosts Sri Lanka on July 28. SL were once at 140/1 in the first T20I while chasing 214. However, a shocking collapse meant they were folded for 170. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss in the second game and elected to bowl first.

Details

Pitch report and streaming details

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the entirety of the three-match series. Runs flew for fun here in the opener as the track hardly had anything for the bowlers. According to Cricbuzz, chasing teams have won 12 of the 24 T20Is here. The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming (7:00pm IST).

Summary

How did the series opener pan out?

Yashasvi Jaiswal (40) and Shubman Gill (34) got India off to a flying start. Suryakumar Yadav (58) didn't let the scoring rate come down as Rishabh Pant (49) complimented him well. Their efforts meant India finished at 213/7. In reply, SL were once cruising at 140/1 thanks to Pathum Nissanka's 79 and Kusal Mendis's 45. However, the hosts were eventually folded for 170.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record (T20Is)

India have firmly dominated the Lankan Lions in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is. The two teams have locked horns in 30 T20Is to date. India emerged winners on 20 occasions. Sri Lanka have pocketed nine matches. One match didn't have a result. India have six wins and just three defeats in T20Is in Sri Lanka against the home team.

Stats

A look at the key performers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has scored 312 T20I runs against SL at 62.40 with his strike rate being 167.74. Hardik Pandya has the joint-most T20I wickets in winning causes for India (72). Wanindu Hasaranga has 32 T20I wickets at home at an economy of 6.8. Mendis has hammered 890 T20 runs in 2024 at a strike rate of 150.59.

Information

Changes in both teams

India have made a solitary change as Sanju Samson has come in for Shubman Gill, who misses out due to fitness issues. Samson is likely to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. For Sri Lanka, off-spinning all-rounder Ramesh Mendis has replaced left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka.

XIs

Here are the playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj. Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.