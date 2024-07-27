In short Simplifying... In short India triumphed over Sri Lanka in the first T20I, with standout performances from Suryakumar and Nissanka.

Suryakumar's explosive batting helped India post a strong total, while Nissanka's efforts couldn't prevent Sri Lanka from folding for 170.

Despite Matheesha Pathirana's four wickets, India achieved their highest T20I total on Sri Lankan soil. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Suryakumar Yadav made a destructive 58 (Source: X/@BCCI)

India beat Sri Lanka in 1st T20I; Suryakumar, Nissanka shine

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:46 pm Jul 27, 202411:46 pm

What's the story India beat Sri Lanka by 43 runs in the T20I series opener at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. It was a high-scoring affair as SL were once at 140/1 while chasing 214. Pathum Nissanka starred with a fiery 79. Earlier in the game, the Indian team compiled 213/7 as skipper Suryakumar Yadav made a destructive 58. Here are the key stats.

India's innings

India post a strong total

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill got India off to a flying start as SKY arrived with the scorecard reading 74/1. He didn't let the scoring rate come down with his destructive batting and the Indian skipper added 76 runs with Rishabh Pant. The latter went berserk toward the end as India posted a strong total. Matheesha Pathirana claimed four crucial wickets.

Record

India's highest powerplay total against SL

The Indian team was 74/1 at the six-over mark. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is now their best powerplay score against the Lankan Lions in T20Is as they went past the 70/0, they recorded in the 2016 Ranchi T20I. Overall, this was India's joint-fifth-highest powerplay score in this format. This was also the joint-second-highest powerplay total on Sri Lankan soil (T20Is).

SL's innings

A look at SL's response

SL were off to a fine start as Nissanka and his opening partner Kusal Mendis (47) attacked straightaway. The duo added 84 runs before Mendis departed. Nissanka then dominated a 56-run stand with Kusal Perera (20). However, Axar Patel dismissed both Mendis and Perera in the same over to cause a momentum shift SL couldn't bounce back and were folded for 170.

Gill and Jaiswal

Key stats of Gill and Jaiswal

Jaiswal made 40 off just 21 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes). With this knock, he has raced to 683 T20I runs while striking at 164.18 (100: 1, 50s: 5). Gill meanwhile scored 34 off 16 balls with the help of six fours and a six. He now owns 539 runs in this format at 29.94. The tally includes three fifties besides a ton.

SKY

Second-fastest fifty for SKY

With the help of two sixes and eight boundaries, SKY made 58 off just 26 balls. As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY recorded his second-fastest fifty in T20I cricket, off 22 balls. SKY has raced to 2,398 T20I runs at 43.60 (SR: 168.75). The tally now includes four centuries and 20 fifties. This was his fourth 50-plus score in six T20I outings against SL.

Pathirana

Second four-fer in T20Is for Pathirana

Pathiarana finished with 4/40 in four overs. According to ESPNcricinfo, this was Pathirana's second four-fer in T20I cricket as he now owns 18 wickets across 10 games at an economy of 8.28. Pathirana, who is playing his maiden T20I against India, owns 12 scalps at home. Despite his brilliance, India posted their highest T20I total on SL soil (213/7).

Information

Pant fell short of a fifty

Pant missed out on his fourth T20I fifty as he made 49 off 33 balls, having smashed six fours and a six. This knock has powered his T20I tally to 1,207 runs from 75 games at 23.21. His strike rate reads a decent 127.46.

Nissanka

A fiery hand from Nissanka

Nissanka (79 off 48) hit seven fours and four sixes. Playing his 52nd T20I, Nissanka he has raced to 1,360 runs for the Lankans at 28.33. He smashed his 11th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka owns 256 runs for nine games versus India at 32. This was his third fifty against them. Meanwhile, Nissanka hit his second T20I fifty at home.

Mendis

Fine hand from Mendis as well

As mentioned, Nissanka's fellow opener Mendis also played a fine hand. He made 45 off 27 balls, having hit seven fours and a six. This knock has taken his T20I tally to 1,674 runs from 68 matches at 25.36. His strike rate reads 135.10 as the tally also includes 14 fifties. Versus India, he now has 271 runs at 38.71 (50s: 3).

Riyan

Riyan dents the Lankan team

Interestingly, Riyan Parag was the pick of the bowlers for India, having claimed 3/5 in 1.2 overs. He was surprisingly introduced in the 17th over. The leg-spinner delivered well and recorded his best bowling figures in T20 cricket. Playing his 118th T20, he now owns 44 scalps with his economy being around 7.2.

Patel and Arshdeep

Fine spells from Axar and Arshdeep

Axar took two wickets in the 15th over to shift the momentum in India's favor. He claimed 2/38 in four overs. The left-arm spinner has raced to 60 T20I scalps at an economy of 7.38. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh, who took the opening wicket, finished with 2/24 in three overs. He now boasts 81 T20I scalps (ER: 8.38).

Information

Do you know?

SKY received the Player-of-the-Match award for his brilliant knock. As per Cricbuzz, he now owns 16 such honors in T20Is, the joint-most for any player. He joined his compatriot Virat Kohli at the top. The latter retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup.