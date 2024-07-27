In short Simplifying... In short In a thrilling T20I cricket match, Pathum Nissanka scored his third fifty against India, contributing 79 runs off 48 balls.

Despite a strong start from Nissanka and his partner Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka fell short, folding for 170 in response to India's 21.

Pathum Nissanka shines with fiery 79 versus India (Source: X/@ICC)

Pathum Nissanka hammers his third T20I fifty versus India: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:08 pm Jul 27, 202411:08 pm

What's the story Albeit in a losing cause, Pathum Nissanka scored with a fiery 79 in the T20I series opener against India at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The young opener got his side off to a fine start in a chase of 214 runs. Nissanka, who slammed his 11th T20I fifty, was also involved in a couple of half-century stands. Here are the key stats.

Knock

A fiery hand from Nissanka

Though India made 213/7 while batting first, SL were off to a fine start as Nissanka and his opening partner Kusal Mendis (47) attacked straightaway. The duo added 84 runs in quick time before Mendis departed. Nissanka then dominated a 56-run stand with Kusal Perera before falling to Axar Patel. His efforts, however, went in vain as SL were folded for 170.

Stats

11th T20I fifty for Nissanka

Nissanka (79 off 48) hit seven fours and four sixes. Playing his 52nd T20I, Nissanka he has raced to 1,360 runs for the Lankans at 28.33. He smashed his 11th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka owns 256 runs for nine games versus India at 32. This was his third fifty against them. Meanwhile, Nissanka hit his second T20I fifty at home.

Information

3,000 T20 runs loading for Nissanka

Playing his 118th match in the 20-over format, Nissanka now owns 2,954 runs. He averages around 27. Nissanka hit his 22nd T20 fifty as he has also tallied a ton in the format. He would want to accomplish the 3,000-run landmark later in the series.

Mendis

Fine hand from Mendis as well

As mentioned, Nissanka's fellow opener Mendis also played a fine hand. He made 45 off 27 balls, having hit seven fours and a six. This knock has taken his T20I tally to 1,674 runs from 68 matches at 25.36. His strike rate reads 135.10 as the tally also includes 14 fifties. Versus India, he now has 271 runs at 38.71 (50s: 3).

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Earlier in the game, the Indian team compiled 213/7 as skipper Suryakumar Yadav made a destructive 58. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill got their side off to a flying start as SKY arrived with the scorecard reading 74/1. Rishabh Pant (49) added the finishing touches. In reply, Nissanka led SL's fight but the middle and lower-order batters couldn't come to the party.