Meanwhile, Australia and Belgium also started strong, with Australia narrowly defeating Argentina 1-0, and Belgium beating Ireland 2-0.

The Indian men's hockey team overcame New Zealand 3-2 (Image source: X/@TheHockeyIndia)

2024 Paris Olympics, hockey: India overcomes New Zealand 3-2

11:18 pm Jul 27, 2024

What's the story The Indian men's hockey team overcame New Zealand 3-2 in a crucial Pool B match at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday. New Zealand went ahead in the 8th minute after earning a penalty corner. India responded in the second quarter with a goal (24th minute). India took a lead in the 3rd quarter before NZ equalized. However, India managed another goal (59th minute).

Key details of Pool B

Earlier on Saturday, Australia eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Argentina to open their campaign on a high. Meanwhile, Belgium went on to defeat Ireland 2-0. India's next match is against Argentina on Monday.

1-1 in the first half

NZ took the lead after eight minutes through Same Lane who beat PR Sreejesh from a penalty corner. India equalized in the second half after Mandeep Singh scored on the rebound from a penalty corner which was saved. New Zealand went on to take a referral claiming that its keeper Dominic Dixon had the ball trapped before Mandeep hit it, but the goal stood.

India wins the match in the second half

Vivek Sagar Prasad gave India the lead after slotting the ball in from close range. New Zealand took another referral, but it ended up being unsuccessful. Sreejesh failed to read a rebound as Simon Child deflected the ball past the Indian goalkeeper to make it 2-2. In the final minute of the match, India saw Harmanpreet Singh score from a penalty corner.