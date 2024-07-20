In short Simplifying... In short The United States leads the Summer Olympics with a whopping 1,065 gold medals, far outpacing any other nation.

Trailing behind are the Soviet Union with 395 golds, Great Britain with 285, and China with 262.

USA has over 1,000 gold medals (Source: X/@Olympics.com)

Decoding nations with most gold medals at Summer Olympics

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:48 am Jul 20, 202409:48 am

What's the story The Summer Olympics is regarded as the greatest multi-sport event across the globe. The 33rd edition of the tourney will be underway on July 26 in Paris, the capital of France. Over 10,000 athletes will feature at the Paris Games for 19 days, which involves 329 events. Meanwhile, here we look at the countries with the most gold medals in the Summer Olympics.

#1

United States - 1,065 gold medals

United States are miles ahead of any other nation in terms of medal tally in the Summer Olympics. While they boast 1,065 gold medals, no other nation has even 500. The country has overall tallied as many as 2,638 medals at the event. USA's tally of 835 silver and 738 bronze medals is also the most for any country.

#2

Soviet Union- 395 gold medals

Soviet Union's tally of 395 gold medals is only second to that of the USA. They are also the only other unit to have tallied over 1,000 medals in Summer Olympics (1,010). The nation has also registered 319 silver and 296 bronze medals. The country has over 50 gold medals in gymnastics (73), athletics (65), and wrestling (62).

#3

Great Britain - 285 gold medals

With 285 gold medals, Great Britain is next on this list. While it boasts 319 silver medals in Summer Olympics history, 314 of its medals have been bronze. Hence, they overall own 918 medals. 55 of its gold medals have come in athletics. The nation has 38 golds in cycling. Rowing and swimming have brought 31 golds apiece to the country.

#4

China - 262 gold medals

With 262 gold medals, China is fourth in terms of nations with the most first-place finishes at the Summer Olympics. The tally also includes 199 silver and 173 bronze medals as their overall tally reads 634 medals. Diving (47), weightlifting (38), and table tennis (32) have accounted for the most gold medals for the Chinese unit.