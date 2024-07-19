In short Simplifying... In short Usain Bolt, famously known as 'Lightning Bolt', is a record-breaking sprinter who has won eight gold medals in four Summer Olympics.

He is the only sprinter to win the 100-meter and 200-meter titles at three consecutive Olympics and holds the all-time Olympic record for both.

Bolt boasts eight Olympic gold medals (Source: X/@Olympics.com)

Usain Bolt: Decoding his Olympics stats and records

What's the story The Olympics is the greatest sporting event in the world and the athletes participating in it are treated with great honor, especially those who become medalists. The 33rd edition of the Summer Games will get underway on July 26 in Paris. Ahead of the mega event, let's decode the Olympics stats and records of legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

Details

A thunderbolt Olympian from Jamaica

Bolt is nicknamed 'Lightning Bolt' for a reason, as no other sprinter holds the most medals as him. All of his eight medals at the mega tourney have been gold. Notably, Bolt represented Jamaica in four editions of the Summer Olympics. While the 2004 Athens Games marked his debut, he went on to feature in the 2008, 2012, and 2016 competitions as well.

Feat

Only sprinter with this feat

Bolt is the only sprinter to win the 100-meter and 200-meter titles at three consecutive Summer Olympics (2008, 2012, and 2016). The sprinter covered 100 meters in just 9.63 seconds in the 2012 edition. This remains an all-time Olympic record. He is also the fastest to cover 200 meters in an Olympic race (19.30 seconds in 2008).

Relay titles

Two medals in relay races

Bolt's other two gold medals in Olympics were recorded in the 4 × 100 relay races (2012 and 2016). In fact, the 2012 London Games saw the Jamaica quartet of Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Yohan Blake, and Bolt register the world record in the 4×100 m relay race (36.84 seconds). This record continues to stand strong.

Feats

A look at Bolt's other incredible records (overall)

The Jamaican superstar holds a number of incredible world records in athletics. He has a unique record of 9.58 seconds on the track in the 100-meter race, which he clocked during the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. Bolt also holds the record for winning most number of gold medals in the track and field sports (23).