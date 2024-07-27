In short Simplifying... In short In the 1st T20I, Riyan Parag's impressive bowling helped India gain an edge over Sri Lanka.

With his best T20 figures, he, along with Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh, shifted the game's momentum.

Riyan Parag was the pick of the bowlers for India (Source: X/@ParagRiyan)

1st T20I, Riyan Parag dents Sri Lanka with three-fer: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:38 pm Jul 27, 202411:38 pm

What's the story A dominant show saw India beat Sri Lanka by 43 runs in the T20I series opener at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, Riyan Parag was the pick of the bowlers for India, having claimed 3/5 in 1.2 overs. He dismissed Kamindu Mendis in the 17th over before removing Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka off successive deliveries in the 20th over. Here is more.

Riyan dents the Lankan team

Riyan, playing his fourth T20I, bowled for the second time in the format. He was surprisingly introduced in the 17th over by skipper Suryakumar Yadav. The leg-spinner delivered well and recorded his best bowling figures in T20 cricket. Playing his 118th T20, he now owns 44 scalps with his economy being around 7.2. The tally also includes 2,647 runs at 32.28.

Fine spells from Patel and Arshdeep

Axar Patel took two wickets in the 15th over to shift the momentum in India's favor. He claimed 2/38 in four overs. The left-arm spinner has raced to 60 T20I scalps at an economy of 7.38. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh, who took the opening wicket, finished with 2/24 in three overs. He now boasts 81 T20I scalps (ER: 8.38).

How did the game pan out?

Yashasvi Jaiswal (40) and Shubman Gill (34) got India off to a flying start. Suryakumar (58) didn't let the scoring rate come down as Rishabh Pant (49) complimented him well. Their efforts meant India finished at 213/7. In reply, SL were once cruising at 140/1 thanks to Pathum Nissanka's 79. However, a stunning collapse meant the hosts were folded for 170.