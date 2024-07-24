In short Simplifying... In short Virat Kohli tops the list of batters with the most fifty-plus scores in India-SL T20Is, followed by Kumar Sangakkara, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kusal Mendis.

Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Shikhar Dhawan also have three fifty-plus scores each.

These players have showcased exceptional performances, contributing significantly to their teams' success in the matches. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Indian talisman Suryakumar Yadav has hammered three fifty-plus scores against SL (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka vs India, T20Is: Batters with most 50-plus scores

By Rajdeep Saha 04:04 pm Jul 24, 202404:04 pm

What's the story India take on hosts Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting on July 27. All three matches will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. ICC T20 World Cup winners India head into the series as favorites. Notably, Sri Lanka and India boast several top performances with the bat. On the same note, we present batters with most 50-plus scores.

#1

Virat Kohli - 4

Virat Kohli signed off from T20Is after the conlusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli owns the most fifty-plus scores in India-SL T20Is. In 8 matches (7 innings), Kohli hammered four fifty-plus scores. All of them were half-centuries (HS: 82). He amassed 339 runs at an average of 67.80. His strike rate was 138.36.

#2

Kumar Sangakkara - 3

Former Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara played four matches against India. In these four matches, he hit three fifties with the best score of 78. Sangakkara piled up 235 runs at 78.33 with his strike rate being 172.79. He smashed 27 fours and 8 sixes. Overall, the southpaw finished his career with a total of 1,382 runs at 31.40.

#3

Suryakumar Yadav - 3*

Indian talisman Suryakumar Yadav has hammered three fifty-plus scores against SL. He owns one century and two fifties from five matches at a sound strike rate of 158.75. Suryakumar's only ton came in January 2023 in Rajkot. He added a terrific 111-run stand for the third wicket alongside Shubman Gill. Suryakumar, who has been picked as India's new skipper, owns 253 runs at 63.50.

#4

Kusal Mendis - 3*

Another active player Kusal Mendis has hammered three fifty-plus scores against India. All of his scores have been half-centuries. In six matches, Mendis has clocked 226 runs at a decent average of 37.66. His strike rate reads 148.68. In addition to 19 fours, the versatile Lankan ace has smoked 12 sixes. Overall, Mendis owns 1,629 runs for Sri Lanka at 25.06.

Information

These players also own 3 50-plus scores each

Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan own three fifty-plus scores each. In nine matches (8 innings), Iyer has 296 runs at 59.20 (50s: 3). Rahul owns 301 runs (8 innings) at 37.62 (50s: 3). Dhawan (375 runs) averages 37.5 from 12 matches (50s: 3).