Notably, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's 165-run stand in 2017, Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey's 119-run partnership in the same year, and Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav's 111-run collaboration in 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav hit an unbeaten 112 versus SL (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka vs India, T20Is: Decoding the century-plus partnerships

By Rajdeep Saha 03:35 pm Jul 24, 2024

What's the story India face hosts Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting on July 27. All three matches will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. World champions India head into the series as favorites. Notably, Sri Lanka and India boast several top performances with the bat. On the same note, we present the highest partnerships in SL-IND T20I matches.

#1

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul - 165 runs

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Indore back in 2017 saw the hosts score a record 260/5. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 165 runs. Rohit smashed a century (43-ball 118). He smoked 12 fours and 10 sixes. Rahul hit 89 from 49 balls with the help of five fours and eight sixes. SL were bowled out for 172 thereafter.

#2

Manish Pandey and Virat Kohli - 119 runs

The only T20I between the two sides in Colombo, 2017, saw Sri Lanka score 170/7. Dilshan Munaweera hammered 53 from 29 balls. India needed a quality effort in the run-chase and they did so in style, winning by seven wickets (174/3). Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey added 119 runs for the 3rd wicket. Kohli scored an unbeaten 82. Pandey hit 51* from 36 balls.

#3

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan - 111 runs

In February 2022, the 1st T20I in Lucknow saw India go on a rampage as they managed 199/2. Rohit and Ishan Kishan added a solid 111-run stand in 11.5 overs. Rohit scored 44 from 32 balls. Kishan continued his exploits and scored 89 from 56 balls. In a run-chase of 200, the Lankans failed to show character, being restricted to 137/6.

#4

Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav - 111 runs

In January 2023, the 3rd T20I in Rajkot saw the Indian cricket team post a mammoth score of 228/5. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav added a terrific 111-run stand for the third wicket. Gill departed for 46 before Suryakumar went on to hit an unbeaten 112. He struck at 219.60. In response, the Lankans were folded for 137. Arshdeep Singh claimed a three-fer.

Information

Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera - 109 runs

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017 saw Upul Tharanga (47) and Kusal Perera (77) add 109 runs for the second wicket. Both players got out in quick succession thereafter in a chase of 261.