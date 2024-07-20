England are on top of West Indies in the ongoing 2nd Test (Photo credit: X/@BenDuckett1)

2nd Test, Day 3: England on top of West Indies

By Rajdeep Saha 11:40 pm Jul 20, 2024

What's the story England are on top of West Indies in the ongoing 2nd Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. West Indies took a crucial 41-run lead after England bowled well in the morning session. In response, England ended the day at 248/3, leading by 207 runs. England were 140/3 at one stage before Joe Root and Harry Brook added an unbeaten 108-run stand. Here's more.

Duckett hammers his second successive fifty in Nottingham Test

England batter Ben Duckett slammed his second successive half-century in the ongoing second Test. Duckett, who smashed a 71-run knock in the first innings, managed a score of 76 in England's next outing. He shared a telling 119-run stand alongside Ollie Pope for the second wicket. Duckett's 76 consisted of 11 fours. He consumed 92 balls (SR: 82.61).

Solid knocks from Duckett and Pope's blades

Zak Crawley was run out at the non striker's end to leave England on 8/1. Pope came in and looked positive from the start. He showed intent and played solid shots. Duckett took his time initially before finding runs. He looked in a solid rhythm and played his strokes. England headed to tea being 116/1. Duckett (61) and Pope (48) were both unbeaten.

Joseph gets both Pope and Duckett with the new ball

Pope got to his fifty in the second over after tea. In the 4th over, WI took the new ball and Alzarri Joseph struck with his first delivery. A pitched up wide delivery outside off saw Pope push with hard hands before being caught. A searing yorker hit Duckett on his boots as he was a bit late in getting his bat down.

Pope smashes successive fifty-plus score in Nottingham Test

After scoring 121 in the first innings of the Trent Bridge Test versus West Indies, England batter Ollie Pope responded with a 51-run knock. Pope got to his fifty in the second over after tea. Pope's 51 was laced with six fours. He has raced to 2,680 runs from 45 matches (80 innings) at 35.73. He struck his 13th fifty (100s: 6).

Root and Brook add a defiant stand

England were in a slight position of bother, losing both Pope and Duckett. However, Brook joined Root and the two played well, scoring at a decent rate. Brook has looked solid for his score of 71* from 78 balls. He has hit eight fours. Root took his time, scoring an unbeaten 37 from 67 balls. He has slammed three fours.

Woakes bags a four-fer

England pacer Chris Woakes claimed three scalps in the morning session to finish with figures worth 4/84 from 28 overs. Woakes persisted with his disciplined bowling in the morning and was rewarded. Woakes, who completed 150 wickets in the preceding encounter at Lord's, has raced to 154 scalps at an average of 28.99. He owns five five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul.

Joshua Da Silva shines with brilliant 82* versus England

West Indies's wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva hammered a brilliant fifty on Day 3. He scored an unbeaten 99-ball 82 with the help of 10 fours and a six. Da Silva arrived to bat on the final session of Day 2 with the scorecard reading 305/5. He negotiated the English bowlers with intent and returned unbeaten on 32. He continued the good work on Saturday.

Historic partnership with Shamar Joseph

Da Silva and Shamar Joseph became the fourth WI pair to add 50-plus runs for the last wicket in a Test on England soil. The duo joined Tino Best-Denesh Ramdin (143 in Birmingham, 2012), Shivnarine Chanderpaul-Corey Collymore (58 in Chester-le-Street, 2007), and Sonny Ramadhin-Frank Worrell (55 in Nottingham, 1957). Hence, Da Silva and Joseph's 71-run partnership is WI's second-highest 10th-wicket stand in England.

Joseph makes his presence felt

Joseph showed he deserves to bat higher, scoring a breezy 33-run knock from 27 balls. He smashed five fours and two sixes. Joseph was finally dismissed by Mark Wood. However, he did an able job in helping WI gain a valuable lead.

How has the match panned out?

England posted 416 while batting first as Duckett (71) and Ben Stokes (69) made fifties. WI responded with 457, taking a crucial lead. Alick Athanaze (82) and Kavem Hodge (120) were solid. England's batters have done well to take the side's lead past 200.