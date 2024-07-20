England's Ollie Pope smashes successive fifty-plus score in Nottingham Test
After scoring 121 in the first innings of the Trent Bridge Test versus West Indies, England batter Ollie Pope responded with a 51-run knock in the second innings on Saturday. Pope's brilliant ton earlier helped England manage 416/10. WI responded with 457/10. Pope arrived to the crease early on in England's second innings. He shared a 119-run stand alongside Ben Duckett. Here's more.
A knock of intent from Pope
Zak Crawley was run out at the non striker's end to leave England on 8/1. Pope came in and looked positive from the start. He showed intent and played solid shots. Pope had Duckett at the other end who took his time and opened up thereafter. Both players headed to tea safely with England being 116/1. Pope was unbeaten on 48 (62).
Joseph gets Pope with the new ball
Pope got to his fifty in the second over after tea. In the 4th over, WI took the new ball and Alzarri Joseph struck with his first delivery. A pitched up wide delivery outside off saw Pope push with hard hands before being caught.
Pope slams his 13th fifty
Pope's 51 was laced with six fours. He consumed 67 balls (SR: 76.12). He has raced to 2,680 runs from 45 matches (80 innings) at 35.73. He struck his 13th fifty (100s: 6). As per ESPNcricinfo, Pope owns three fifties and a ton against West Indies. He has amassed 363 runs from 8 innings at 51.85. He has 1,416 runs at home, averaging 39.33.
3rd successive 50-plus score in the ongoing series
Pope hit a 57-run knock at Lord's as England won by an innings and 114 runs. In the ongoing Nottingham clash, he smashed a superb 121 from 167 balls, following it with 51. He owns 229 runs from three innings at 76.33.
Pope hits his 27th FC fifty
Playing his 104th First-Class match, Pope has raced to 7,153 runs at an average of 48-plus. In addition to 20 tons, he has smashed 27 fifties with the best score of 274.