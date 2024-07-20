Ben Duckett hammers his second successive fifty in Nottingham Test
England batter Ben Duckett slammed his second successive half-century in the ongoing second Test versus West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Duckett, who smashed a 71-run knock in the first innings, managed a score of 76 in England's next outing. He shared a telling 119-run stand alongside Ollie Pope for the second wicket on Saturday with the match nicely poised. Here are further details.
A solid knock from Duckett's blade
Zak Crawley was run out at the non striker's end to leave England on 8/1. Pope came in and looked positive from the start. He showed intent and played solid shots. Duckett took his time initially before finding runs. He looked in a solid rhythm and played his strokes. England headed to tea being 116/1. Duckett was unbeaten on 61 from 68 balls.
Joseph dismisses Duckett
After tea, West Indies struck with the new ball. Pope was sent back by Alzarri Joseph before the pacer also got Duckett. A searing yorker hit Duckett on his boots as he was a bit late in getting his bat down, being trapped LBW.
Duckett slams his ninth fifty
Duckett's 76 consisted of 11 fours. He consumed 92 balls (SR: 82.61). Duckett has raced to 1,614 runs in Test cricket at an average of 41.38. He registered his ninth fifty (100s: 3). In two matches versus WI (3 innings), he owns 150 runs at 50. As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett owns 653 runs from 8 matches in England at 50.23 (50s: 4, 100s: 1).
46th fifty in FC cricket
Playing his 144th match in First-Class cricket, Duckett surpassed 10,000 runs in the first innings. He now owns 10,085 runs at an average of 42-plus. In addition to 27 tons, he has smashed 46 fifties.
Summary of the match
Riding on Duckett's fifty and Pope's 121, England smashed 416/10 in their first innings. West Indies responded with 457/10 with a brilliant ton from Kavem Hodge. Chris Woakes claimed a four-fer. In response, England were 140/3 when Duckett was sent back.