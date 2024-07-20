In short Simplifying... In short In the Nottingham Test, Ben Duckett scored his second consecutive fifty, contributing to England's first innings total of 410.

Duckett's 76 consisted of 11 fours (Photo credit: X/@BenDuckett1)

Ben Duckett hammers his second successive fifty in Nottingham Test

By Rajdeep Saha 10:53 pm Jul 20, 202410:53 pm

What's the story England batter Ben Duckett slammed his second successive half-century in the ongoing second Test versus West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Duckett, who smashed a 71-run knock in the first innings, managed a score of 76 in England's next outing. He shared a telling 119-run stand alongside Ollie Pope for the second wicket on Saturday with the match nicely poised. Here are further details.

Knock

A solid knock from Duckett's blade

Zak Crawley was run out at the non striker's end to leave England on 8/1. Pope came in and looked positive from the start. He showed intent and played solid shots. Duckett took his time initially before finding runs. He looked in a solid rhythm and played his strokes. England headed to tea being 116/1. Duckett was unbeaten on 61 from 68 balls.

Information

Joseph dismisses Duckett

After tea, West Indies struck with the new ball. Pope was sent back by Alzarri Joseph before the pacer also got Duckett. A searing yorker hit Duckett on his boots as he was a bit late in getting his bat down, being trapped LBW.

Runs

Duckett slams his ninth fifty

Duckett's 76 consisted of 11 fours. He consumed 92 balls (SR: 82.61). Duckett has raced to 1,614 runs in Test cricket at an average of 41.38. He registered his ninth fifty (100s: 3). In two matches versus WI (3 innings), he owns 150 runs at 50. As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett owns 653 runs from 8 matches in England at 50.23 (50s: 4, 100s: 1).

Information

46th fifty in FC cricket

Playing his 144th match in First-Class cricket, Duckett surpassed 10,000 runs in the first innings. He now owns 10,085 runs at an average of 42-plus. In addition to 27 tons, he has smashed 46 fifties.

Do you know?

Summary of the match

Riding on Duckett's fifty and Pope's 121, England smashed 416/10 in their first innings. West Indies responded with 457/10 with a brilliant ton from Kavem Hodge. Chris Woakes claimed a four-fer. In response, England were 140/3 when Duckett was sent back.