In short Simplifying... In short In the T20Is between Sri Lanka and India, Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka leads with the most sixes, hitting 29 maximums.

Following him are Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav with 19 and 15 sixes respectively.

Sri Lankan Kusal Perera rounds off the list with 14 sixes.

These players have not only entertained with their power-hitting but also contributed significantly to their teams' performances.

Dasun Shanaka owns the most sixes in IND-SL matches (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka vs India, T20Is: Batters with most sixes

By Rajdeep Saha 04:49 pm Jul 24, 202404:49 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka and India gear up for a three-match T20I series, starting July 27. All three matches will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who has been selected as the new skipper. Notably, Sri Lanka and India boast several top performances with the bat. On the same note, we present batters with most sixes.

#1

Dasun Shanaka - 29

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has enjoyed facing the Indian cricket team. In 22 matches (20 innings), Shanaka has slammed 430 runs at 30.71. His strike rate reads 140.98. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shanaka owns the most sixes in IND-SL matches, having slammed a whopping 29 maximums. He also owns 23 fours. Shanaka's best score reads 74*. He has hit two fifties.

#2

Rohit Sharma - 19

Rohit Sharma signed off from T20Is after leading India to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup win. Rohit, who entertained fans with his sixes in the format, smashed 19 maximums against the Lankans. He also made his presence felt with 37 fours. Rohit featured in 19 matches and amassed 411 runs at 24.17. He hit one ton and a fifty.

#3

Suryakumar Yadav - 15

In just five outings against Sri Lanka, Indian talisman Suryakumar has smoked a tally of 15 maximums, averaging three sixes per match. He owns 17 fours as well. Suryakumar has amassed 254 runs at a sensational average of 63.50. His strike rate reads 158.75. Notably, Suryakumar has slammed three fifty-plus scores against Sri Lanka with the best of 112*.

#4

Kusal Perera - 14

Sri Lankan southpaw Kusal Perera is next in this list. He has smashed 14 maximums against India, striking at 138.70. He also owns 13 fours. Perera has played nine matches against India (8 innings), amassing 215 runs at 26.87. He has managed to hit two half-centuries with the best of 77.