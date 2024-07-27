In short Simplifying... In short India's cricket team achieved their highest powerplay score against Sri Lanka in T20Is, surpassing their previous record from the 2016 Ranchi T20I.

The match saw a strong start from India, with Jaiswal and Gill contributing significantly before falling to Madushanka and Hasaranga respectively.

This achievement also ranks as India's joint-fifth-highest powerplay score in the T20I format. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Both Jaiswal and Gill attacked straightaway (Source: X/@BCCI)

India register their highest powerplay score versus Sri Lanka (T20Is)

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:39 pm Jul 27, 202408:39 pm

What's the story Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill got their side off to a flying start in the opening T20I against hosts Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Both batters attacked straightaway as SL bowlers had a hard time in the powerplay overs. Their brilliance meant India were 74/1 after six overs, the highest powerplay total for India versus SL in T20Is.

Record

India script these records

As mentioned, the Indian team was 74/1 at the six-over mark. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is now their best powerplay score against the Lankan Lions as they went past the 70/0, they recorded in the 2016 Ranchi T20I. Overall, this was India's joint-fifth-highest powerplay score in this format. This was also the joint-second-highest powerplay total on Sri Lankan soil (T20Is).

Innings

A fiery start from India

SL were on the backfoot straightaway as Dilshan Madushanka conceded three boundaries in the opening over. The beating didn't stop as Asitha Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana also faced the heat. Gill was the first one to depart as Madushanka sent him back in the final ball of the sixth over. Jaiswal fell to Wanindu Hasaranga in the following delivery as India lost back-to-back wickets.

Stats

Key stats of Gill and Jaiswal

Jaiswal made 40 off just 21 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes). With this knock, he has raced to 683 T20I runs while striking at 164.18 (100: 1, 50s: 5). Gill meanwhile scored 34 off 16 balls with the help of six fours and a six. He now owns 539 runs in this format at 29.94. The tally includes three fifties besides a ton.