Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a fast start (Photo credit: X/@atptour)

Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz make winning starts

By Rajdeep Saha 08:22 pm Jul 27, 202408:22 pm

What's the story Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed fast starts on Saturday at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Djokovic claimed a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Australian Matthew Ebden. He needed just 53 minutes to reach the second round. The 37-year-old, who is the top seed in Paris dominated the show on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Meanwhile, Alcaraz overcame Lebanon's Hady Habib 6-3, 6-1.

Djokovic

Djokovic is chasing his maiden gold at Olympics

Djokovic owns a 96-16 win-loss record at Roland Garros (French Open). He has already bagged three French Open honors. He holds the record for the most Grand Slams won in men's singles (24). Djokovic, who lost the 2024 Wimbledon final, is vying for his maiden Olympic gold. Notably, Djokovic's first and only medal (bronze) came in 2008, Beijing. He is 24-7 this season.

Information

Here are the match stats

Djokovic doled out four aces compared to his opponent's one. Ebden also committed four double faults. Djokovic converted 6/9 break points and clocked 12 winners. Djokovic managed 10 unforced errors compared to Ebden's 15. Djokovic won the pair's first meeting on the ATP Tour.

Alcaraz

Alcaraz is chasing his 4th honor in 2024

21-year-old Alcaraz has been a standout, having won 15 tour-level trophies. He is looking to become the second player to win the Roland Garros men's singles title and the Olympic men's singles gold medal in the same year after Rafael Nadal, 2008. Alcaraz has won three titles this year, including Wimbledon. He owns a 34-6 win-loss record on the ATP Tour this season.

Information

Alcaraz vs Habib: Here are the match stats

Alcaraz doled out five aces compared to Habib's three. Notably, Habib committed three double faults to Alcaraz's two. Alcaraz converted 4/13 break points and managed 21 winners. He had 18 unforced errors compared to his opponent's 27. It was the pair's first meeting.