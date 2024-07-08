New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun overcame Emma Raducanu (Image Source: X/@Wimbledon)

Wimbledon 2024: Qualifier Lulu Sun stuns Emma Raducanu in R16

By Rajdeep Saha 12:53 am Jul 08, 202412:53 am

What's the story Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of Wimbledon 2024 by New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun. British wildcard Raducanu lost 2-6, 7-5, 2-6 in a dramatic contest on Centre Court. A stunning performance handed Sun a superb win and a quarter-final berth. Raducanu did well to fight after going down in the first set but she suffered a back injury in the decider.

Opta stats

Massive feats attained by Sun

Sun is the 7th qualifier to make the women's singles QFs at Wimbledon in the Open Era after Karlsson (1984), Van Nostrand (1985), Stevenson (1999), Dokic (1999), Beltrame (2006) and Kanepi (2010). Sun is the second-lowest ranked (123) player in the last 15 editions of the tournament to make the quarter-finals at Wimbledon - ranked higher only than Serena Williams in 2018 (118).

Information

Here are the match stats

Both played doled out four aces each. However, Sun committed four double faults compared to Raducanu's two. Sun had a 69% win on the first serve and a 60% win on the second. She converted 5/13 break points.