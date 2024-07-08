The 22-year-old Frenchman has signed a five-year deal

Bayern Munich sign Crystal Palace's Michael Olise: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:29 am Jul 08, 202412:29 am

What's the story Bayern Munich have signed Michael Olise from Premier League side Crystal Palace. As per Fabrizio Romano, Palace receive £45m plus £5m add-ons. It also has a sell-on clause included. The 22-year-old Frenchman has signed a five-year deal with the German giants. Olise spent three seasons at Crystal Palace. Before that, he played for Championship side Reading. We decode his stats.

I want to prove myself at this level: Olise

"I'm very happy to now be playing for such a big club - it's a great challenge and that's exactly what I was looking for," said Olise after signing for the Bavarians. "I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring we win as many titles as possible in the coming years."