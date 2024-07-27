In short Simplifying... In short The first T20I match between Sri Lanka and India is set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, known for its slower track favoring spinners.

Historically, India has dominated Sri Lanka in T20Is, winning 19 out of 29 matches.

Key players to watch include Suryakumar, who has scored 254 T20I runs against Sri Lanka, and Hardik Pandya, who holds the joint-most T20I wickets for India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Both teams are under new captains (Source: X/@BCCI)

SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Charith Asalanka elects to bowl

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:32 pm Jul 27, 202406:32 pm

What's the story A young Indian unit is up against Sri Lanka in the opener of the three-T20I series on July 27. Both teams are being led by new captains as Suryakumar Yadav is at the helm of the Indian team while Charith Asalanka will lead the home team. Meanwhile, Asalanka has won the toss in the opener and has elected to bowl first.

Details

Pitch report and streaming details

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the entirety of the three-match series. As the track here is usually on the slower side, spinners can get substantial assistance. According to Cricbuzz, chasing teams have won 12 of the 23 T20Is here (Average first-innings score: 168). The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming (7:00pm IST).

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record (T20Is)

India have firmly dominated the Lankan Lions in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is. The two teams have locked horns in 29 T20Is to date. India emerged winners on 19 occasions. Sri Lanka have pocketed nine matches. One match didn't have a result. India have five wins and just three defeats in T20Is in Sri Lanka against the home team.

Stats

A look at the key performers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has scored 254 T20I runs against SL at 63.50 with his strike rate being 158.75. Hardik Pandya has the joint-most T20I wickets in winning cause for India (72). Wanindu Hasaranga has 31 T20I wickets at home at an economy of 6.79. Kusal Mendis has hammered 845 T20 runs in 2024 at a strike rate of 149.82.

Information

Details about team combinations

As India have gone with five bowling options, Hardik Pandya is likely to bowl his entire quota of overs. The visitors bat deep with Axar Patel placed at number eight. Meanwhile, SL have a potent attack of three seamers and two quality spinners.

XIs

Here are the XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka. India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.