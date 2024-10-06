Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Women's T20 World Cup, India's women's cricket team triumphed over Pakistan, with a standout performance from pacer Arundhati Reddy.

Reddy claimed a career-best 9 wickets, including key player Nida Dar, contributing significantly to the victory.

This takes her total to 25 wickets in 31 WT20Is, marking her as a player to watch.

Team India has beaten Pakistan after chasing down 106 (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

India beat Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:15 pm Oct 06, 202407:15 pm

What's the story Team India has beaten Pakistan after chasing down 106 to open their account in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue restricted their arch-rivals Pakistan to 105/8 in Match 7 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. All the Indian bowlers were right on the money as Pakistan could never get going. India managed to get past the line.

PAK-W

A poor effort from Pakistan batters

India's new-ball bowlers were sensational as the likes of Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, and Omaima Sohail couldn't enter double digits. Opener Muneeba Ali looked rusty during her 17-run stay. Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Nida Dar (28) was the only other Pakistan batter to breach the 15-run mark. She continued to hold one end despite not receiving much support.

Bowling

How did the Indian bowlers fare?

Each of the five Indian bowlers completed their quota of four overs. The likes of Renuka Thakur Singh (1/23), Deepti Sharma (1/24), and Asha Sobhana (1/24) were clinical and dismissed one batter apiece. Shreyanka Patil gave away just 12 runs in her spell besides dismissing a couple of batters. Pacer Arundhati Reddy was the pick of the bowlers, claiming figures worth 3/19.

Reddy

Reddy dents Pakistan with career-best 3/19

Reddy opened her account by dismissing Omaima Sohail (3) in the seventh over. It was a slower delivery as Sohail was caught at mid-off. The 27-year-old pacer then trapped Aliya Riaz (4) lbw in the 13th over. The pacer got the prize scalp of Nida Dar (28) in the final over as the veteran missed a cross-batted shot and her off-stump was disturbed.

Numbers

Reddy races to 25 WT20I wickets

As mentioned, Reddy claimed 3/19 in her four overs. These are her career-best figures. She claimed 1/28 in India's tournament opener against New Zealand. As per ESPNcricinfo, she has now raced to 25 wickets across 31 WT20Is (ER: 7.76). In T20 WCs, she now has eight wickets in as many games at 24. He has four scalps in two WT20Is against Pakistan.

Batters

Shafali and Harmanpreet shine for India

India saw Shafali Verma score a valuable 32 from 35 balls. The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in as well. Rodrigues scored 23 runs from 28 balls with Harmanpreet managed 29. She retired hurt. She hit one four in her knock. Notably, India managed just five fours in the match.

Information

Fatima races to 35 WT20I scalps

Skipper Fatima Sana was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. She managed 2/23 from her four overs. In 45 T20Is, she has raced to 35 scalps at 29.