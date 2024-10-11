Summarize Simplifying... In short Virender Sehwag holds the record for the fastest triple-century in Test cricket, scoring 300 in just 278 balls during the 2008 Chennai Test.

England's Harry Brook and Australian Matthew Hayden follow, reaching the 300-run mark in 310 and 362 balls respectively.

Sehwag also became the first Indian to score a triple century in Tests, achieving this feat in 364 balls during the 2004 Multan Test against Pakistan.

Virender Sehwag owns the fastest triple-century in Tests

Decoding the fastest triple-hundreds in Tests (by balls faced)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:35 pm Oct 11, 2024

What's the story England's Harry Brook scripted history in Multan as he became the sixth England batter to score a Test triple-century. He accomplished this feat against Pakistan, in the first inning of the first Test. Brooks' 317 off 322 was also the second fastest-triple century in Test history. Have a look at the fastest triple-centuries in the longest format.

278 - Virender Sehwag vs South Africa, Chennai, 2008

In the 2008 Chennai Test, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag smashed the fastest triple-century in Test cricket, hitting 300 in just 278 balls. He went on to score 319 off 304 balls as India posted 627 in their first innings. Meanwhile, South Africa responded with 540, and the match ended in a draw after they managed 331/5 in their second innings.

310 - Harry Brook vs Pakistan, Multan, 2024*

As mentioned, England's Brook smashed the second-fastest triple-century in Tests, hitting the 300-run mark in 310 balls. Brook managed 317 off 322 in total, until he was dismissed by Saim Ayub. Meanwhile, England recorded their highest Test total of 823/7d. Pakistan later perished for 220, having lost the match on Day 5 by an innings and 47 runs.

362 - Matthew Hayden vs Zimbabwe, Perth, 2003

Australian great Matthew Hayden scored 380 off 437 balls against Zimbabwe during the hosts' first innings during the first Test in Perth. Hayden reached the 300-run mark in 362 balls, as Australia posted a massive 735/6d. In response, the Aussies bowled out Zimbabwe for 239. However, Australia won by an innings and 175 runs, folding Zimbabwe for 321 (second innings) after a follow-on.

364 - Virender Sehwag vs Paskistan, Multan, 2004

Sehwag became the first Indian to score a triple century in Tests, hitting 309 off 375 balls. He reached the 300-run mark in 364 deliveries during India's first innings against Pakistan in the 2004 Multan Test. Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten 194* helped India post 675/5d. Pakistan was bowled out for 407 and 216, following on. India won the match by an innings and 52 runs.