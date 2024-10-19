Summarize Simplifying... In short After Pakistan's successful strategy of adding three more spinners in the second Test, England is preparing to adapt to the changing conditions for the deciding Test.

Brendon McCullum, despite acknowledging England's struggle in the second Test, remains optimistic about their adaptability.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, hopes for a drier pitch in Rawalpindi to aid in getting 20 wickets, despite the local conditions potentially posing a challenge. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The series is currently leveled at 1-1 (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Brendon McCullum dismisses England's spin concerns ahead of deciding Test

By Rajdeep Saha 05:22 pm Oct 19, 202405:22 pm

What's the story England cricket coach Brendon McCullum has brushed aside worries over his team's performance on spinning tracks, as they gear up for the series decider against Pakistan in Rawalpindi to be held from October 24 onward. This comes after a heavy 152-run loss in the second Test at Multan, their fifth defeat in seven subcontinent Tests this year. However, McCullum is still confident about England's ability to adapt to different conditions. Here are further details.

Strategy shift

Pakistan's strategy shift and England's adaptability

Pakistan made a huge change in their approach from the first Test to the second, bringing in three more spinners. The plan worked wonders as Sajid Khan and Noman Ali shared 20 wickets between them to help Pakistan level the series. However, McCullum still believes England will adapt to different conditions. He said one of the great aspects of playing cricket all around the world is being challenged in different conditions and home teams should have home benefit.

Words

We'll see what Rawalpindi's got to offer, says McCullum

As per ESPNcricinfo, McCullum said his side was outplayed in the 2nd Test. However, England will try to adapt. "We were very realistic about how difficult this challenge would be and that there could be some extreme conditions confronting us at some stage. Winning the first Test probably hastened that process, but we have no complaints so far. We were outplayed in this game. We'll see what Rawalpindi's got to offer and we'll try and adapt accordingly."

Pitch preference

Masood hopes for drier pitch in Rawalpindi

Pakistan's captain Shan Masood has expressed his desire for a "drier" pitch. He said he would like to see the ball turn in the third Test, but admitted that it might be difficult to achieve that considering local conditions. "I don't know if I've seen it turn in Rawalpindi. That's another issue. You want a side that can win anywhere... We want to get 20 wickets wherever we play, and we want to back that up with the bat."