Summarize Simplifying... In short Richard Hadlee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, and Bruce Taylor are the fastest New Zealand bowlers to reach 100 Test wickets, achieving the feat in 25, 26, 26, and 27 matches respectively.

Hadlee, a legendary pace-bowling all-rounder, holds the record, while Wagner, Henry, and Taylor have also made significant contributions to New Zealand cricket with their impressive bowling performances.

Henry decimated India's batting line-up on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Bengaluru (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Fastest New Zealand bowlers to 100 Test wickets (matches)

By Rajdeep Saha 02:42 pm Oct 17, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Matt Henry was instrumental, helping New Zealand bowl India out for a paltry score of 46 in the first Test of their 2024 series in Bengaluru. The right-arm pacer claimed figures worth 5/15 from 13.2 overs as India posted their lowest score at home. Henry raced to 100 Test wickets for NZ. Here we decode the fastest NZ bowlers to 100 Test wickets (matches).

#1

Richard Hadlee - 25 matches

Richard Hadlee holds the record for being the fastest to 100 Test wickets by a New Zealand bowler. The former legendary pace-bowling all-rounder, clocked the milestone in his 25th Test. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hadlee attained the feat after taking five wickets versus Pakistan in the 2nd Test of the 1979 series in Napier. Overall, Hadlee finished his career with 431 scalps at 22.29.

#2

Neil Wagner - 26 matches

Former New Zealand pacer, Neil Wagner, got to the mark of 100 Test wickets in 26 matches. He attained the milestone in the first Test of the 2016 series held in Christchurch. Wagner claimed 3/34 in Pakistan's 2nd innings after going wicketless in the first. New Zealand won the match by eight wickets. Overall, Wagner took 260 scalps at 27.57.

#3

Matt Henry - 26 matches

Henry decimated India's batting line-up on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Bengaluru. Henry was in action after Tim Southee and William O'Rourke uprooted India's top order. Henry, who made his debut in 2015, owns 100 wickets at an average of 30.94. This was Henry's fourth five-wicket haul in Tests. He bagged the fourth-best Test figures for NZ pacers in India.

#4

Bruce Taylor - 27 matches

Former New Zealand pacer, Bruce Taylor, played a total of 30 matches. He finished with 111 scalps at 26.60. As per Cricbuzz, Taylor is the 4th bowler in this list. He raced to 100 scalps in his 27th Test. He attained the mark during the 1973 Test match against Pakistan in Auckland. Taylor claimed six scalps in that match.