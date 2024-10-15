Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2nd Test against England, Pakistan scored 259/5, with debutant Kamran Ghulam hitting a stunning century.

Ghulam's 118 and Saim Ayub's 77 helped Pakistan recover after early losses.

Kamran Ghulam scored a solid ton on Test debut (Image source: X/@TheRealPCB)

2nd Test: Pakistan score 259/5 against England; debutant Ghulam shines

By Parth Dhall 06:25 pm Oct 15, 202406:25 pm

What's the story Pakistan recovered from a top-order collapse to do well on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against England in Multan. Saim Ayub and Kamran Ghulam added a 149-run partnership after Pakistan were down to 19/2. Ghulam, who replaced Babar Azam at number four, went on to slam a special century on Test debut. Spinner Jack Leach took two wickets for England.

A look at Day 1 summary

Leach made early inroads after Pakistan elected to bat first in Multan. Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood fell to Leach in what was a successful first hour for England. However, Ayub and Ghulam took the hosts past 160 in the second session. Matthew Potts broke the crucial Ayub-Ghulam stand by removing the former. Saud Shakeel and Ghulam also departed toward the day's end (259/5).

A special ton on Test debut

Kamran Ghulam, who has replaced Babar, made a dream debut. He smoked a stunning century to power the home team. He was particularly brutal against the spinners, smashing Leach for an early six in his innings. Ghulam brought up his maiden Test ton off 192 balls in the 74th over. Shoaib Bashir knocked him over for 118(224). He smashed 11 fours and a six.

Third Test fifty for Ayub

Meanwhile, Young Pakistan opener Saim Ayub registered his highest score in Test cricket. He scored a fine 77(160) and was dismissed just before tea. Matthew dismissed Ayub, breaking his solid 149-run partnership with Ghulam. This was Ayub's third Test fifty as his first two 50-plus scores came against Bangladesh. The southpaw scored 4 and 25 in the series opener.

The pick of England's bowlers

Leach was the pick of England's bowlers on Day 1. He took two wickets for 92 runs in 28 overs, including a maiden. Potts, Carse, and Bashir snapped up a wicket apiece.

The return of captain Ben Stokes

The 2nd Test in Multan also saw the return of England's regular skipper Ben Stokes. The star England all-rounder finally returned after a nine-week break due to a hamstring injury he suffered during The Hundred.