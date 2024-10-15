Summarize Simplifying... In short The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has suspended head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe due to the team's inconsistent performance, including a recent series loss to India.

Hathurusinghe has been suspended on disciplinary grounds

Bangladesh Cricket Board suspends head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 05:39 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story In a major development, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has suspended its men's team head coach, Chandika Hathurusinghe, with immediate effect on disciplinary grounds. BCB President Faruque Ahmed confirmed that Hathurusinghe has "two counts of misconduct," with one of those related to misconduct. Spinner Nasum Ahmed had earlier accused Hathurusinghe of "inappropriate behaviour" during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Here are further details.

Interim replacement

Phil Simmons to serve as interim head coach

Following Hathurusinghe's sacking, Phil Simmons will take over as interim head coach till the ICC Champions Trophy next year. "We have decided to appoint Simmons for a period of six months," Ahmed announced. The decision comes after Bangladesh's dismal performance in the recently-concluded series against India, which hastened Hathurusinghe's ouster from his post. India routed Bangladesh 2-0 in the two-Test series at home.

Assistant search

BCB considers local coach for assistant role

The BCB is also mulling appointing a local coach as an assistant, ahead of the Champions Trophy slated for February-March next year. Although no official announcement has been made, Mohammad Salahuddin is among those being considered for the role, owing to his high regard among local players. The board is also discussing other potential candidates.

Performance review

Hathurusinghe's tenure marked by inconsistent performances

Hathurusinghe's stint as head coach, which started in February last year, has been defined by the Bangladesh team being hot and cold. Although the team scripted a historic Test series win against Pakistan last month, they failed to deliver in the 2023 ODI World Cup and this year's T20 World Cup. These results have led to Hathurusinghe's imminent sacking as head coach.

Information

Two stints as Bangladesh head coach

Hathurusinghe's second stint as Bangaldesh head coach has come to an end, with his first coming between 2014 and 2017. Notably, Bangladesh fared well in the 2017 Champions Trophy under his reign. They also gained automatic qualification to the 2019 ODI World Cup.