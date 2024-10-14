Summarize Simplifying... In short Fakhar Zaman's criticism of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to drop Babar Azam from the Test squad has stirred controversy.

Babar Azam has been left out from the Test squad

PCB irked with Fakhar Zaman for questioning Babar Azam's exclusion

10:04 am Oct 14, 2024

What's the story The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not reportedly happy with cricketer Fakhar Zaman's public criticism of the decision to drop star batter Babar Azam from the squad. The decision was taken for the remaining two Tests against England. The announcement, which also saw Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Sarfaraz Ahmed being left out, was made on Sunday.

Zaman's criticism and PCB's response

Zaman expressed his discontent with the selection committee's decision to drop a player of Azam's caliber. He compared it with Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, who was backed by his team during a rough patch from 2020-2022. According to PTI, Zaman's remarks haven't gone down well with the PCB. A source said newly appointed selector and former captain Azhar Ali spoke to Azam at length before taking this decision.

Ali's assurance to Azam and squad selection challenges

Ali assured Azam that he continues to be an integral part of Pakistan cricket's future plans. Another selector, Aaqib Javed, conceded that picking the squad for the remaining two Tests was a tough job. He said decisions were taken on the basis of current player form, the requirement of a series comeback, and their hectic international schedule. The four rested players have been replaced by Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ali and Sajid Khan in the 16-player squad.

Pakistan's Test performance and Azam's form

Pakistan faced a humiliating defeat in the first Test against England, losing by an innings and 47 runs despite scoring more than 500 runs in the first innings. This was their sixth consecutive Test match defeat and their winless streak at home extended to 11 games. The decision to drop Azam came after recommendations from the newly formed selection committee, after Pakistan's defeat. Azam's form has been a topic of debate among fans and ex-cricketers.

Javeria Khan criticizes PCB for dropping Azam

Former Pakistan women's team captain Javeria Khan has also slammed the PCB for dropping Azam for the second and third Tests against England. She accused the board of disrespecting Pakistan's cricket heritage by sidelining one of its top players, especially during a crucial series. Despite these criticisms, the PCB stands by its decision as part of a strategy to manage player workloads and improve team performance in future matches.