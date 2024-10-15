Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback, holds the record for most regular-season wins (251) and postseason wins (35).

He led the Patriots to a 24-17 victory over the Jets in 2017, setting the record for most regular-season wins by a starting quarterback.

With a career spanning 23 years, Brady's achievements include 7 Super Bowl Championships, 3 NFL MVP awards, and 15 Pro Bowl selections.

#OTDTY: Patriots' Tom Brady set yet another NFL record surpassing Hall Of Famers in 2017 (Image credit: X/@nflnetwork)

#ThisDayThatYear: Brady surpasses duo for all-time QB wins (2017)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:34 pm Oct 15, 202405:34 pm

What's the story On October 15, 2017, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady set yet another NFL record with 187 regular-season victories, surpassing Hall of Famers Brett Favre and Peyton Manning (both at 186). Brady achieved this milestone in the Patriots' 24-17 win over the New York Jets, passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns. We decode the record and the QB's impeccable career stats.

Record

More about the record

In the NFL, the starting quarterback is the only position that is credited with records of wins and losses. Brady holds the record for most regular-season wins (251) and postseason wins (35). Among active players, Aaron Rodgers leads with 150 regular-season wins, while Patrick Mahomes has 15 postseason victories. Otto Graham holds the highest winning percentage (.814) with a minimum of 50 starts.

Game recap

Patriots top Jets as Brady sets yet another NFL record

Brady led the Patriots to a 24-17 victory over the Jets, setting the NFL record for most regular-season wins by a starting quarterback with 187. Brady passed for 257 yards and two touchdowns, rallying the Patriots from a 14-point deficit. However, a controversial call reversed a Jets touchdown, helping New England hold on for the win.

2017 season

Brady and Patriots' 2017 season stats

The Patriots secured their 9th consecutive AFC East title with a 13-3 record. They reached Super Bowl LII after defeating the Titans and Jaguars but lost 33-41 to the Philadelphia Eagles. During 16 regular season, Brady threw 385 passes for 4,577 yards, 32 TDs, and eight interceptions. In three postseason games, he had 80 passes for 1,132 yards, eight TDs, and zero interceptions.

Career stats

QB's stellar 23-year NFL career stats

Brady played for two teams, the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 335 career appearances, Brady completed 7,753 passes for 89,214 yards including 649 TDs. He boasts a passer rating of 97.2. His postseason achievements also include 35 playoff wins from 48 games. He has racked up 13,400 passing yards, and 88 passing touchdowns, with a postseason career passer rating of 89.8.

Records

Brady's career records

Brady holds multiple NFL records, including most career passing yards (89,214), touchdowns (649), and wins as a quarterback (251). He has 7,753 career completions from 12,050 attempts, a single-season record of 490 completions (2022), and the longest touchdown pass at 99 yards. In the playoffs, he has 35 wins, 13,400 passing yards, and 88 passing touchdowns.

Achievements

QB's innumerable career achievements

Brady's legendary career features 7 Super Bowl Championships, 3 NFL MVP awards, 15 Pro Bowl selections, and numerous records, including 5-time NFL passing touchdowns leader and 4-time passing yards leader. He is part of the NFL's All-Decade Teams and has won the AP Male Athlete of the Year (2007). His number 12 is retired by the Patriots, where he also holds multiple team honors.