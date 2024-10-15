Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 1969 World Series, the "Miracle Mets" pulled off a stunning upset, defeating the favored Orioles 4-1.

This victory marked the Mets' first championship and the first World Series win for an expansion team.

The series was also notable for Orioles' manager Weaver's ejection, the first for a World Series manager since 1935. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Earl Weaver as a manager of the Baltimore Orioles

#ThisDayThatYear: Weaver becomes first ejected World Series manager since 1935

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:31 pm Oct 15, 202405:31 pm

What's the story On October 15, 1969, Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver became the first MLB manager to be ejected from a World Series game since 1935. The incident occurred during Game 4 of the 1969 World Series as the Orioles fell 2-1 to the New York Mets at Shea Stadium. We detail the unique history, the game, and the 1969 World Series.

1969 Word Series

Recap of the 5 Game 1969 World Series

The 1969 World Series saw the Mets defeat the heavily favored Orioles 4-1, achieving one of baseball's greatest upsets. Dubbed the "Miracle Mets," they became the first expansion team to win a division title, pennant, and World Series in just their eighth season. Notable, this was also the first World Series of MLB's divisional era. Mets' first baseman Donn Clendenon was the MVP.

Orioles' 1969 season

Orioles and Weaver's 1969 season highlights

The Orioles were 109-53 in 1969. They finished 1st in the AL East. However, they lost in the 1969 World Series against the New York Mets, 4 games to 1. Meanwhile, manager Weaver managed a .673 winning percentage in the regular season and had a .500 winning percentage in the postseason (4-4). Notably, this was Weaver's second season as an MLB manager.

Mets' 1969 season

Mets' 1969 season run-through

The Mets were 100-62 in 1969. They finished 1st in the NL East. They won in the 1969 World Series against the Baltimore Orioles, 4 games to 1, to win their first championship. Additionally, Cleon Jones led the team in hits (164), Tommie Agee led in homers (26), and Tom Seaver led in strikeouts (208).

Game recap

Mets top Orioles 2-1 for a 3-1 lead in WS

In Game 4 of the 1969 World Series, Seaver pitched eight scoreless innings as the Mets defeated the Orioles 2-1 in 10 innings. Clendenon's second-inning homer gave the Mets an early lead, while Ron Swoboda's key ninth-inning catch preserved the game. Meanwhile, J.C. Martin's controversial bunt led to the winning run after Pete Richert's errant throw allowed Rod Gaspar to score.

Managerial record

Weaver's managerial record with the Orioles

As the manager of the Orioles, Weaver achieved a 1,480-1,060 (.583) record across 17 seasons. Notably, he led the Orioles to four World Series, winning in 1970 and finishing as runners-up in 1969, 1971, and 1979. Under his leadership, Baltimore claimed six AL East titles, with a postseason record of 26-20 (.565). Additionally, Weaver's team consistently ranked among the top in the American League.

Twitter Post

Video of Game 4, in which Weaver was ejected