William O'Rourke takes four-fer against India in Bengaluru Test: Stats

What's the story Pacer William O'Rourke starred for New Zealand as they bowled out India for a mere 46 in the ongoing 1st Test in Bengaluru. William's four wickets helped the Kiwis demolish India, as the hosts slumped to their lowest Test total at home. The Kiwi pacer sent back Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for ducks besides dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal. Here are the key stats.

Tim Southee drew first blood for NZ after dismissing Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper. William banked on Bengaluru's overcast conditions, having perturbed the Indian batters. He dismissed Kohli for a nine-ball duck before sending back Jaiswal, who staged India's fightback with Rishabh Pant. William got rid of Rahul (0) to bring India down to 33/5. He conceded 22 runs in 12 overs (six maidens).

William races past 20 Test wickets

As mentioned, William registered his second four-wicket haul in Test cricket. The Kiwi pacer made his debut in the format earlier this year against South Africa in Hamilton. He has now raced to 23 wickets in five Tests at an incredible average of 17.30. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls. Notably, William has 12 Test wickets in Asia.