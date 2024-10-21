IPL: Pravin Amre to leave Delhi Capitals after nine years
Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Pravin Amre is set to leave the franchise ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, the Times of India reported on October 21. The decision comes as part of an overhaul in the Capitals, with GMR Group assuming control for the next two seasons. The former Indian cricketer has been associated with DC since 2015, apart from a one-year stint with Mumbai Indians (2020).
Amre's contract ends; new role possible
Amre's four-year contract with the Capitals has now ended, and both parties have mutually decided to part ways. The GMR Group, which is handling the team's restructuring, has hinted that he might be given a new role within the organization. However, it won't be "as direct as his previous involvement."
DC undergoes major leadership changes
As mentioned, Amre's exit comes alongside other major changes at the Capitals. The franchise has named Hemang Badani as the new head coach, replacing Ricky Ponting. Moreover, Venugopal Rao has taken over as the director of cricket from Sourav Ganguly. The changes indicate the franchise's intent to revamp its leadership under GMR's management.
Amre's legacy: Discovering and nurturing cricket talent
Amre's contributions to DC in the last nine years have been in the foreground. As an assistant coach and talent scout, he was identified and nurtured some of the franchise's biggest stars. His most notable discoveries include Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, and Khaleel Ahmed among others. "He was instrumental in getting Shreyas Iyer to DC in 2015," a source told The Times of India.