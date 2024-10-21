Summarize Simplifying... In short After a nine-year stint, Pravin Amre is parting ways with Delhi Capitals as his contract ends, marking a significant leadership change in the team.

Hemang Badani is stepping in as the new head coach, and Venugopal Rao is the new director of cricket.

Amre, known for discovering and nurturing cricket talents like Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, may assume a new role within the organization.

Pravin Amre joined the Capitals in 2015

IPL: Pravin Amre to leave Delhi Capitals after nine years

What's the story Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Pravin Amre is set to leave the franchise ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, the Times of India reported on October 21. The decision comes as part of an overhaul in the Capitals, with GMR Group assuming control for the next two seasons. The former Indian cricketer has been associated with DC since 2015, apart from a one-year stint with Mumbai Indians (2020).

Contract termination

Amre's contract ends; new role possible

Amre's four-year contract with the Capitals has now ended, and both parties have mutually decided to part ways. The GMR Group, which is handling the team's restructuring, has hinted that he might be given a new role within the organization. However, it won't be "as direct as his previous involvement."

Leadership overhaul

DC undergoes major leadership changes

As mentioned, Amre's exit comes alongside other major changes at the Capitals. The franchise has named Hemang Badani as the new head coach, replacing Ricky Ponting. Moreover, Venugopal Rao has taken over as the director of cricket from Sourav Ganguly. The changes indicate the franchise's intent to revamp its leadership under GMR's management.

Talent discovery

Amre's legacy: Discovering and nurturing cricket talent

Amre's contributions to DC in the last nine years have been in the foreground. As an assistant coach and talent scout, he was identified and nurtured some of the franchise's biggest stars. His most notable discoveries include Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, and Khaleel Ahmed among others. "He was instrumental in getting Shreyas Iyer to DC in 2015," a source told The Times of India.