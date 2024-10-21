Summarize Simplifying... In short The IPL 2025 mega auction is likely to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to BCCI officials.

The auction will be held on November 24 and 25

IPL 2025 mega auction likely to be held in Riyadh

What's the story The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is likely to be held in Raiyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to officially confirm the same. The board is weighing its options and is likely to announce a schedule for the auction soon. Here are further details.

Venue scouting

BCCI officials visit Saudi Arabia to scout auction venues

According to a report by Cricbuzz, some BCCI officials have already visited Saudi Arabia, while more are expected to leave on October 21. The possible venues for the event have been reduced to Riyadh and Jeddah. Riyadh is expected to be the host city for the event. Other places BCCI considered were Dubai, Singapore, and London before zeroing in on Saudi Arabia.

Scheduling issues

BCCI faces scheduling conflict with Australia Test match

It is worth noting that the proposed dates for the IPL 2025 mega auction could clash with India's first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, starting November 22. This could be a challenge for Disney Star, the broadcaster of both events, who look to avoid any scheduling conflicts. However, considering the time difference between Australia and Saudi Arabia, a clash in timings seems unlikely.

Franchise preparations

IPL franchises await confirmation of auction venue

Meanwhile, IPL franchises are waiting with bated breath for the BCCI to announce the mega auction's venue. They need the information to make travel arrangements. Ahead of the auction, all teams will have to submit the retention lists by 5pm on October 31. The mega auction could see several high-profile players like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul switching teams.