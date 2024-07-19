In short Simplifying... In short Cricket star Hardik Pandya and entertainment sensation Natasa Stankovic boast a combined net worth of over ₹100 crore ($13M).

Pandya's cricket prowess, including a top spot in T20I rankings and a contract with BCCI and IPL team Mumbai Indians, contributes to his ₹91 crore ($11M) fortune.

Meanwhile, Stankovic's successful Bollywood career and popularity from Bigg Boss 8 and music videos have amassed her a net worth of ₹20 crore ($2.6M). Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced separation on Thursday

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's joint net worth was over 100cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:35 am Jul 19, 202411:35 am

What's the story Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian model-actor Natasa Stankovic have announced their separation after four years of marriage. The couple, who got engaged in January 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya on July 30, 2020, have been a prominent fixture in the public eye. In a social media post, they pledged to maintain mutual respect and focus on co-parenting Agastya despite their split. Although the couple has now parted ways, did you know how much were they worth together?

Financial overview

Breakdown of Pandya's net worth

The combined net worth of Pandya and Stankovic was over ₹100 crore, a testament to their successful careers in cricket and the entertainment industry, respectively. As of March 2024, Pandya's net worth is approximately ₹91 crore ($11M), with monthly earnings of around ₹1.2 crore. His income is bolstered by a contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) worth ₹5 crore annually and a lucrative deal with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians.

Career highlights

Breakdown of Stankovic's net worth

Stankovic moved to India in 2012 and quickly established herself in the entertainment industry. She began her Bollywood career with a role in the 2013 film Satyagraha and gained popularity through her appearance on Bigg Boss 8 in 2014. Her performance in Badshah's music video DJ Wale Babu further elevated her profile. Stankovic's net worth is estimated at approximately ₹20 crore, reflecting her successful career trajectory.

Cricket career

Pandya's prominent role in Indian cricket

Pandya has been a significant figure in Indian cricket since his debut in January 2016. Known for his aggressive batting and all-rounder skills, Pandya has played a crucial role in numerous matches for India. He recently was a part of the winning squad at the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup and became the No. 1 all-rounder in the T20I rankings in July.