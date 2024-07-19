Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's joint net worth was over 100cr
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian model-actor Natasa Stankovic have announced their separation after four years of marriage. The couple, who got engaged in January 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya on July 30, 2020, have been a prominent fixture in the public eye. In a social media post, they pledged to maintain mutual respect and focus on co-parenting Agastya despite their split. Although the couple has now parted ways, did you know how much were they worth together?
Breakdown of Pandya's net worth
The combined net worth of Pandya and Stankovic was over ₹100 crore, a testament to their successful careers in cricket and the entertainment industry, respectively. As of March 2024, Pandya's net worth is approximately ₹91 crore ($11M), with monthly earnings of around ₹1.2 crore. His income is bolstered by a contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) worth ₹5 crore annually and a lucrative deal with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians.
Breakdown of Stankovic's net worth
Stankovic moved to India in 2012 and quickly established herself in the entertainment industry. She began her Bollywood career with a role in the 2013 film Satyagraha and gained popularity through her appearance on Bigg Boss 8 in 2014. Her performance in Badshah's music video DJ Wale Babu further elevated her profile. Stankovic's net worth is estimated at approximately ₹20 crore, reflecting her successful career trajectory.
Pandya's prominent role in Indian cricket
Pandya has been a significant figure in Indian cricket since his debut in January 2016. Known for his aggressive batting and all-rounder skills, Pandya has played a crucial role in numerous matches for India. He recently was a part of the winning squad at the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup and became the No. 1 all-rounder in the T20I rankings in July.