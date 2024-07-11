In short Simplifying... In short The Ambani-Merchant wedding is a seven-month-long extravaganza, featuring a pre-wedding party with tech billionaires and pop stars, a European cruise with concerts, and a mass wedding for underprivileged couples.

Traditional rituals and performances, including a live show by Justin Bieber, marked the July festivities.

Traditional rituals and performances, including a live show by Justin Bieber, marked the July festivities. The grand finale will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, followed by a divine blessings ceremony and reception at the lavishly decorated Ambani residence.

Anant Ambani proposed to Radhika Merchant in December 2023

The big Ambani-Merchant wedding: A seven-month-long celebration

What's the story The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, proposed to pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant on December 29, 2023. The proposal took place at a temple in Rajasthan amidst family and close friends. The couple celebrated their engagement in January 2024 with a traditional mehendi ceremony for Merchant and a star-studded Gol Dhana party attended by Bollywood celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. Here's every party thrown thereafter.

Pre-wedding party

Pre-wedding festivities Part 1: Bollywood and tech billionaires

In March, Ambani and Merchant hosted a pre-wedding party in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The event was marked by Bollywood-style dancing, fireworks, and a feast of 500 dishes prepared by around 100 chefs. Notable attendees included tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Pop star Rihanna graced the event with her performance for only the second time in six years.

Cruise and charity

European cruise and charitable acts preceded wedding

In May, the couple embarked on a four-day European cruise aboard a luxury chartered ship. Despite a no-phones policy, leaked videos revealed concerts by the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and David Guetta. The cruise included stops at Cannes for a masquerade ball featuring Katy Perry and Portofino where Andrea Bocelli performed. In July, Ambani and Merchant organized a mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples in Palghar town near Mumbai.

Traditional rituals

Traditional ceremonies and performances marked July festivities

Following the mass wedding, Ambani and Merchant participated in a traditional night of music and dance known as the sangeet, which featured a live performance from Justin Bieber. The couple also took part in a haldi ceremony, a pre-wedding ritual involving the application of turmeric paste to their bodies. These events were part of the ongoing seven-month-long celebration leading up to their wedding.

Wedding plans

Grand wedding ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre

The main wedding ceremony for Ambani and Merchant is set to take place at the 16,000 capacity Jio World Convention Centre on Friday. Following the ceremony, a Shubh Ashirwad, or divine blessings ceremony, and a Mangal Utsav, or reception will be held. The Ambani family residence Antilia, which will host some of the weekend's festivities, has been extravagantly decorated in anticipation of the grand event.