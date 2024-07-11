In short Simplifying... In short Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is set to be a star-studded affair, with Bollywood bigwigs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Alia Bhatt on the guest list.

The main ceremony, Shubh Vivaah, will take place on Friday at the Jio World Centre, followed by a Shubh Aashirwad event on Saturday and a grand reception on Sunday.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding: Detailed timing of every ceremony

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:29 pm Jul 11, 202404:29 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani, son of India's richest person Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant are preparing to wed on Friday. The couple's pre-wedding festivities kicked off in March in Jamnagar and continued with a Mediterranean cruise. The Ambani residence, Antilia, has been the venue for several pre-wedding events including the sangeet, haldi, mehendi, and garba night celebrations. Ahead of the D-day, here's a detailed overview of the ceremonies.

Wedding itinerary

'Baaraat' assembly will kickstart at 3 in afternoon

The main wedding ceremony, named Shubh Vivaah, is scheduled for Friday at the Jio World Centre. The day's events will commence with a baaraat assembly and safa tying at 3:00pm followed by varmala at 8:00pm and lagna vidhi at 9:30pm. The dress code for these functions is Indian traditional. A Shubh Aashirwad event will also take place on Saturday from 6:00pm onwards with a dress code of Indian Formal.

Celebrity attendance

Star-studded guest list for Ambani-Merchant wedding

The guest list for the Shubh Aashirwad event includes Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Political leaders like the Thackeray family, Eknath Shinde, and Devendra Fadnavis are also expected to attend. The grand celebrations will conclude with a Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on Sunday at Jio World Centre with a dress code of Indian Chic.

Musical performances

Pritam and Nikhita Gandhi to perform at wedding

Indian composer and musician Pritam and playback singer Nikhita Gandhi are slated to perform on Friday and Saturday in celebration of the Ambani-Merchant wedding. The sangeet ceremony, which took place on July 5 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC, Mumbai, saw attendance from Bollywood celebrities such as Salman, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kapoor, and Bhatt, among others.