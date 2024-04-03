Next Article

Ranbir Kapoor bought a new car after 'Animal's success

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor buys Bentley Continental worth ₹8 crore

By Aikantik Bag 05:16 pm Apr 03, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Bollywood stars are known for their extravagant lifestyles and living life king-size! After the humongous success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has attained the tag of a superstar. In a recent viral video, the Besharam actor was spotted driving a jet-black Bentley Continental in Bandra. This luxury vehicle is the latest addition to Kapoor's impressive collection of high-end cars. Kapoor has earlier revealed himself as a car aficionado in interviews and his garage already boasts several other luxury vehicles.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Bollywood celebrities are monitored by their ardent fans every minute and in the era of social media, hawk-eyed netizens tap into their day-to-day activities. Several stars have expressed their love for cars and many are proud owners of bejeweled fleets, too. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan after the success of Pathaan.

Star garage

Kapoor's luxury car collection

Kapoor's garage is home to several luxury vehicles, including a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography priced at ₹3.27 crore, an Audi A8 L worth ₹1.71 crore, a Mercedes-AMG G 63 valued at ₹2.28 crore, and an Audi R8 costing ₹2.72 crore. Last year, Kapoor and his wife-actor Alia Bhatt were seen in their Range Rover heading to the National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi where Bhatt received the Best Actress award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Bhatt's fleet

Bhatt's enviable four-wheeler fleet

Bhatt, Kapoor's wife, also boasts an impressive collection of luxury cars. Her fleet includes a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue priced at ₹2.8 crore, an Audi A6 worth ₹70 lakh, a BMW 7-Series valued at ₹1.8 crore, an Audi Q5 costing ₹79 lakh, and an Audi Q7 priced at ₹94 lakh. The power couple is currently overseeing the construction of their new mansion in Mumbai and were recently seen inspecting the property with Kapoor's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor.

Future projects

Kapoor and Bhatt's upcoming professional endeavors

In their professional lives, Kapoor and Bhatt are preparing to share the screen space once again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Apart from this, Bhatt has Jigra in the pipeline. Kapoor has Ramayana in his artillery and the film is currently in production. The duo also has the upcoming installments of Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra.

Twitter Post

