Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' reportedly begins filming with body doubles

By Tanvi Gupta 12:33 pm Apr 02, 202412:33 pm

What's the story A new day and a new update on Nitesh Tiwari's alleged next Ramayana! Per a Mid-Day report, the director has commenced shooting his much-anticipated mythological epic using body doubles. This move comes after a delay in the filming schedule due to costume modifications, as reported last month. The redesigned costumes were tested on Monday at the Film City set, marking the start of principal photography.

Casting news

Preparations: Body doubles for Ranbir Kapoor and Yash selected

In preparation for the shoot, auditions were held to find suitable body doubles for lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and KGF fame Yash, who are reportedly set to portray Lord Ram and Ravana respectively. The selected body doubles will be required on set throughout the week to perform stunts against a green screen. Earlier reports indicated that Kapoor will be absent from the initial phase of production as he completes a series of 3D scans for the film in LA.

Magnum opus in making

Extra actors were brought in to rehearse for crowded scenes

The film's cast, including leading lady Sai Pallavi, will step in front of the camera on Tuesday, according to the same report. She's allegedly essaying Sita. Insiders revealed that the coming days will be busy for the crew as they plan to film several complex scenes involving large crowds. Extra actors were also brought in on Monday to rehearse for these crowded scenes. "Nitesh wants everything perfect down to the last detail for his magnum opus," the source added.

Official announcement

Official cast announcement expected on Ram Navami

The film's creators, including producer Namit Malhotra and director Tiwari, plan to organize a special pooja on Ram Navami in the presence of all the cast members. Notably, besides Kapoor and Pallavi, there is speculation linking other actors such as Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, and Rakul Preet Singh to Ramayana. These speculations will hopefully be put to rest on April 17 on Ram Navami.

Release plans

Meanwhile, 'Ramayana' envisioned as trilogy; first installment due in 2025

Tiwari has grand plans for Ramayana, envisioning it as a trilogy. The first installment of this ambitious project is slated to hit theaters in 2025. Tiwari's commitment to perfection in every aspect of this grand project is evident, promising an epic cinematic experience for audiences worldwide. The director has earlier been attached to some of the most remarkable films of Hindi cinema, such as Dangal and Chhichhore.