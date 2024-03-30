Next Article

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' to begin filming from April 2, says a new report

Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' to begin production on this date!

By Tanvi Gupta 05:55 pm Mar 30, 202405:55 pm

What's the story With every update, the anticipation for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is reaching a new high! Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor is set to headline the project by portraying Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita. Other cast members are expected to be officially announced on the occasion of Ram Navami. Now, a recent report has confirmed that Ramayana is scheduled to go on floors on Tuesday (April 2) in Mumbai. The mammoth project has been planned as a trilogy.

Scene details

Opening scenes to depict the early years of Lord Ram

Per Pinkvilla, the opening scenes will depict the early years of Lord Ram and his brothers—Laxman, and Bharat—under the tutelage of Guru Vasishtha, reportedly played by Shishir Sharma. The identities of the young actors portraying these roles remain undisclosed. An insider stated, "A set has been created at film city...It's the set-up of a Gurukul, which has been combined with a green screen for enhancement in the post-production process."

Kapoor's arrival

Kapoor to join 'Ramayana' crew in mid-April after 3D scans

The report further indicated that Kapoor will be absent from the initial phase of production as he completes a series of 3D scans for the film in Los Angeles. "He has been off to LA multiple times over the last few months and this will be the final round of scans, which can be used in the post-production process." "He is expected to join the Ramayana Team by mid-April," the source informed.

Announcement date

Official announcement of 'Ramayana' expected on Ram Navami

The film's creators, including producer Namit Malhotra and director Tiwari, plan to organize a special Pooja on Ram Navami in the presence of all the cast members. Notably, besides Kapoor and Pallavi, there is speculation linking other actors such as Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, and Rakul Preet Singh to Ramayana. Yash has been roped in to essay the antagonist Ravana, say reports. These speculations will hopefully be put to rest on April 17 on Ram Navami.

Recent clarification

Meanwhile, Sakshi Tanwar denied being a part of 'Ramayana': Report

Speculation was swirling around that Sakshi Tanwar had been approached to play Ravana's wife Mandodari in Ramayana. However, the actor told Pinkvilla, "I haven't been approached, Thank you." Meanwhile, Indira Krishna has been confirmed to play Lord Rama's mother, Kaushalya. Additionally, per reports, Sunny will portray Lord Hanuman, Dutta will play Kaikeyi, Preet Singh will be seen as Ravana's sister Shurpanakha, and Marathi actor Adinath Kothare will essay Bharat in the mythological epic.