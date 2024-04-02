Next Article

'Maidaan' releases on April 10

'Maidaan' final trailer: Ajay Devgn embodies coach Syed Abdul Rahim

By Aikantik Bag 12:29 pm Apr 02, 202412:29 pm

What's the story Ajay Devgn is on a roll! After the humungous success of Shaitaan, the superstar is now gearing up for his next sports drama Maidaan. The highly anticipated film went through several postponements and will now be released on April 10. On Devgn's 55th birthday, the makers have unveiled a final trailer of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim's biopic. The movie showcases Rahim's significant influence on Indian football, with Priya Mani and Gajraj Rao playing key roles.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Festive weeks are a lucrative window for filmmakers and Eid has always been a commercially viable week for Bollywood producers. On Eid this year, two biggies Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are locking horns at the box office. Devgn seems to have more momentum, especially after the success of Shaitaan, whereas the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer has more buzz.

Storyline

The trailer gives a peek into the film's world

The trailer offers a glimpse into the formidable challenges faced by coach Rahim and his Indian football team in their quest for glory. The film is inspired by Rahim's remarkable journey, marked by his steadfast dedication and passionate desire to elevate the nation, which brought unprecedented pride to India. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan traces the golden age of Indian football from 1952 to 1962.

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer here

Production

Crew that brought the movie to life

Maidaan is a joint venture by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects, in collaboration with Fresh Lime Films. The screenplay was crafted by Saiwyn Quadras, while Ritesh Shah penned the dialogues. The musical maestro AR Rahman composed the music for Maidaan, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The film will also be screened in IMAX format, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for viewers.

Next ventures

Hectic pipeline of Devgn

Devgn is set to have a lucrative 2024 with back-to-back releases. He had his first release in March in the form of Shaitaan, a remake of Gujarati film Vash. After Maidaan, his upcoming project is Singham Again, the third installment of the franchise and the most ambitious film of Rohit Shetty's star-studded cop universe. His upcoming films also include Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.