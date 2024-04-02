Next Article

Andy Cohen has apologized for fueling Kate Middleton conspiracy theories

By Tanvi Gupta 12:14 pm Apr 02, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Prominent media personality Andy Cohen has publicly apologized for spreading baseless rumors about the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton's prolonged absence due to abdominal surgery. Before the royal member revealed her cancer diagnosis, Cohen had speculated on her unexplained absence and commented on a TMZ video allegedly showing her with her husband Prince William. His comment, "That ain't Kate..." sparked rumors suggesting William was having an affair.

Apology

'I'm heartbroken': Cohen expressed remorse on a radio show

Cohen's comments ignited a wave of criticism, leading to demands for an apology. He addressed the issue on his first show since the Princess's health news broke. Cohen expressed his regret on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, saying, "I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Kate," acknowledging that he should have refrained from such speculation. "I think someone on Sky News called me a 'numpty' during that whole conversation and they were right," he added.

Statement

'I wish I had kept my mouth shut': Cohen

Expressing remorse, the American radio and television talk show host, producer, and writer further stated, "I wish I had kept my mouth shut." He added, "We are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles III." To recall, in February, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. Meanwhile, the Princess's type of cancer has not yet been disclosed.

Alleged affair

When news of William's alleged affair spread rapidly

In March, news of the alleged affair made major headlines, particularly when Rose Hanbury—who is part of William and Middleton's close-knit circle—came under significant public scrutiny. Stephen Colbert highlighted the affair allegations during an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, humorously remarking, "The kingdom has been all aflutter by the seeming disappearance of Middleton." "Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband...and the future king of England, William, having an affair."

Health update

Middleton shared cancer diagnosis in a recorded video message

On March 22, Middleton disclosed in a video message that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. She revealed she had major abdominal surgery in London in January. Initially, it was believed her condition was benign, but further tests revealed cancer. She explained, "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment and has taken time to explain everything to children George, Charlotte, and Louis."