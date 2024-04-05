Next Article

Hans Zimmer is set to make Bollywood debut with 'Ramayana'

By Aikantik Bag 11:44 am Apr 05, 202411:44 am

What's the story Hollywood meets Bollywood is happening for real! Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming mythological drama Ramayana is getting bigger and bigger. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial recently went on floors and now reports are rife that the makers have unveiled two Academy Award winners to helm its music. Yes, acclaimed composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have officially joined the creative team. This marks Zimmer's first foray into the Indian film industry.

Zimmer and Rahman: A musical 'match made in heaven'

The project is being produced by Namit Malhotra who aims to present this Indian epic with a global perspective. A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and shared, "Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of Ramayana." With Rahman's involvement, an insider described this collaboration as "a match made in heaven."

Cast and other details

Zimmer is known for his stellar work in international films like Interstellar, The Lion King, and Inception, among others. With this West Meets East, ardent fans are expecting a brilliant crossover on celluloid. The upcoming film is designed as a trilogy and it is headlined by Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. The cast also includes Sunny Deol and other stalwarts of Indian cinema.