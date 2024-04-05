Next Article

Comic book 'Avengelyne' is set for a film adaptation

Hollywood A-listers team up for 'Avengelyne' film adaptation

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:38 am Apr 05, 2024

What's the story Hollywood stars Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, and X-Men producer Simon Kinberg are collaborating to adapt the comic book character Avengelyne for the big screen. The character, conceived by Rob Liefeld, who also co-created Deadpool, is an angel battling evil forces. Wilde, known for her directorial work in Booksmart and Don't Worry Darling, will direct the project while production will be handled by Robbie's company LuckyChap alongside partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, with Kinberg.

'Avengelyne' team seeks platform for project

The team behind the Avengelyne adaptation is currently in search of a platform for their project. They intend to present their proposal to various studios and streaming services soon. This marks another attempt to bring Avengelyne to the big screen, following unsuccessful efforts in 2013 and 2016 involving actor Gina Carano and filmmaker Akiva Goldsman, respectively.

LuckyChap's success streak will continue with 'Avengelyne'

LuckyChap, Robbie's production company, has been enjoying a successful run. Their film Barbie was the highest-grossing movie of 2023 and received eight Academy Award nominations. The company's upcoming projects include Wilde's festive comedy Naughty for Universal Pictures. Their portfolio boasts major projects like the Oscar-winning I, Tonya, Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman, and Saltburn. Most recently, they backed the coming-of-age film, My Old Ass, which was acquired by Amazon MGM Studios for $15M.

Upcoming works of Liefeld

What's next for Liefeld?

Liefeld is awaiting the release of his upcoming film adaptation, Deadpool 3. The third installment of the Marvel superhero film features Ryan Reynolds in the lead as the titular hero. Also joining him in the film is Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The film is set for its theatrical release in July. Other creations of Liefeld have had big Hollywood interests, including Prophet adaptation which previously involved Sam Hargrave and was to star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Robbie's work front

Robbie's recent works and future portfolio

Robbie, who was last seen in Barbie, was snubbed for the Academy Awards nominations. Not only her, but the film's director, Greta Gerwig, was also not nominated under the Best Director category. After the humongous success of Barbie, which co-starred Ryan Gosling, Robbie has been cast opposite Colin Farrell to play the leading pair in Kogonada's film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.