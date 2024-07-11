In short Simplifying... In short Jaideep Sen, the director of 'Krazzy 4', is in need of a heart transplant due to a condition called Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Director Jaideep Sen battles severe heart defect

'Krazzy 4' director Jaideep Sen in need of heart transplant

By Isha Sharma 04:09 pm Jul 11, 202404:09 pm

What's the story Jaideep Sen, the director of the Bollywood film Krazzy 4, is currently battling Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy (HOCM), a severe heart defect. His condition necessitates a heart transplant, as confirmed by his cardiologist after two hospitalizations this year, one of which was a near-death experience in May. Sen discovered his condition in 2011 and has since had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) implanted to manage his heart rate.

Disease

What does the disease mean?

Mayo Clinic says, "Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a disease in which the heart muscle becomes thickened, also called hypertrophied. The thickened heart muscle can make it harder for the heart to pump blood." "In a small number of people with HCM, the thickened heart muscle can cause serious symptoms. These include shortness of breath and chest pain. Some people with HCM have changes in the heart's electrical system. These changes can result in life-threatening irregular heartbeats or sudden death."

Financial hurdle

High surgery costs present challenge for Sen

Sen is faced with the financial challenge of affording the heart transplant operation, which costs ₹35 lakh, with an additional contingency of ₹15 lakh recommended by the hospital. The hospital's policy requires that the entire amount be deposited before scheduling the surgery. Sen, while speaking to Hindustan Times, admitted that his savings are "miniscule" compared to the amount he needs and hence, he has turned to crowdfunding.

Crowdfunding efforts

Industry colleagues rally to support Sen

Despite the financial challenges, Sen, who has also been associated with Kick and Judaai, among other movies, has received support from his industry colleagues. He said, "Almost everybody in the industry has gotten to know about me and some of them have come forward in contributing whatever they feel comfortable with." "You cannot put up a figure in front of anyone, it's about their generosity. So, whatever comes from their heart, I accept that gratefully."

Career challenges

His career struggles post 'Krazzy 4'

Since directing Krazzy 4, Sen has struggled to find consistent work in Bollywood, though television has helped him over the past 13 years. Expressing his frustration with the film industry, Sen stated, "For some strange reason, something didn't allow me to get work. At times, I tell people that I feel like I committed a murder by making a film which didn't do well at the box office." "I am completely at the bottom of the ladder."