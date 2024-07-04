In brief Simplifying... In brief Actress Juhi Chawla's mother-in-law ensured privacy at her wedding by uninviting 2000 guests, resulting in an intimate ceremony with only 80-90 close friends and family.

Chawla, who married Mehta in 1995 after being introduced by filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, feared her career would end with marriage.

The couple, parents to Jhanvi and Arjun Mehta, have enjoyed a successful journey together, with Chawla starring in hit films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Darr, and Ishq.

Juhi Chawla speaks about her emotional wedding preparations

Juhi Chawla reveals mother-in-law uninvited 2,000 guests for intimate wedding

What's the story Renowned Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla recently shared her experience of wedding preparations with entrepreneur Jay Mehta, highlighting the emotional support she received from her mother-in-law. Speaking at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Chawla revealed that she was filming some of the biggest movies of her career while preparing for her wedding. She confessed to feeling overwhelmed by the thought of losing her career and missing her mother, who had passed away a year before.

Wedding plans

The guest list came down from 2,000 to 80-90 people

Chawla said, "When the marriage date was coming close, I was thinking my mother is gone, and now my career will also go away. So, I broke down one day and I told my mother-in-law and she said, 'It's okay.'" "She convinced the family to not have the big wedding, [uninvited 2,000 guests] and I got married at home with just the family and closest friends in attendance," shared Chawla, adding that only 80-90 people were present.

Family life

Chawla and Mehta's life post marriage

Chawla and Mehta, who tied the knot in 1995, have two children together - daughter Jhanvi Mehta and son Arjun Mehta. Chawla made her acting debut in 1986 and has starred in numerous successful films throughout her career such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Darr, and Ishq. The couple was reportedly introduced by filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, marking the beginning of their journey together.