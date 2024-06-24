In brief Simplifying... In brief Rimi Sen, known for her roles in Bollywood, decided to leave the industry due to her dissatisfaction with the limited roles she was offered, often referring to them as 'furniture' roles.

Despite having worked with top actors, she feels disconnected from the industry and is hesitant to ask for help.

Sen also shared her perspective on the industry's demanding nature, emphasizing the importance of people skills over talent and her struggle with self-promotion.

By Isha Sharma 11:46 am Jun 24, 2024

What's the story Rimi Sen had an illustrious career in Bollywood with a slew of comedy hits: Phir Hera Pheri, Hungama, Garam Masala, Deewane Huye Paagal, and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, among others. However, for about 13 years now, she has been away from films, and barring her participation in Bigg Boss in 2015, stays away from the limelight. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about why she bid adieu to cinema despite her streak of successful movies.

Sen discusses her prolonged absence from Bollywood

She expressed exhaustion from her comedic roles, stating, "Main comedy films kar kar ke thak gayi thi, there used to be not much of a role for me there. Mera sirf furniture role hota tha." "I had a good role in only a few, like Hungama and Johnny Gaddaar (2007). The latter didn't work, and that's the kind of work I wanted to do."

Sen's isolation from Bollywood and reluctance for help

Despite having worked with A-list actors such as Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Ajay Devgn, Sen confessed she is no longer in contact with anyone from the industry. She expressed her reluctance to seek help, stating, "I can't ask anyone for help. Jab tak gidgidao nahin, help nahin milti hai." "Why won't other people look for their own benefit? Why will someone go out of their way to help someone?"

The challenges in the film industry

The Dhoom actor also shared her insights into the demanding nature of the film industry. She emphasized that talent is secondary to people skills, stating, "Talent comes later-you should first know how to handle people. Otherwise kuchh nahin ho sakta, talent pada rahega store room mein." She also admitted her struggle with self-promotion and public relations, confessing, "Mujhe nahin aata tha bechna, PR karna."