Rimi Sen quit Bollywood because of her 'furniture' roles
Rimi Sen had an illustrious career in Bollywood with a slew of comedy hits: Phir Hera Pheri, Hungama, Garam Masala, Deewane Huye Paagal, and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, among others. However, for about 13 years now, she has been away from films, and barring her participation in Bigg Boss in 2015, stays away from the limelight. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about why she bid adieu to cinema despite her streak of successful movies.
Sen discusses her prolonged absence from Bollywood
She expressed exhaustion from her comedic roles, stating, "Main comedy films kar kar ke thak gayi thi, there used to be not much of a role for me there. Mera sirf furniture role hota tha." "I had a good role in only a few, like Hungama and Johnny Gaddaar (2007). The latter didn't work, and that's the kind of work I wanted to do."
Sen's isolation from Bollywood and reluctance for help
Despite having worked with A-list actors such as Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Ajay Devgn, Sen confessed she is no longer in contact with anyone from the industry. She expressed her reluctance to seek help, stating, "I can't ask anyone for help. Jab tak gidgidao nahin, help nahin milti hai." "Why won't other people look for their own benefit? Why will someone go out of their way to help someone?"
The challenges in the film industry
The Dhoom actor also shared her insights into the demanding nature of the film industry. She emphasized that talent is secondary to people skills, stating, "Talent comes later-you should first know how to handle people. Otherwise kuchh nahin ho sakta, talent pada rahega store room mein." She also admitted her struggle with self-promotion and public relations, confessing, "Mujhe nahin aata tha bechna, PR karna."