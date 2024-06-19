In brief Simplifying... In brief Kartik Aaryan reveals his roles in 'Chandu Champion' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' as challenging, requiring both physical and mental transformations.

In 'Chandu Champion,' he portrays a real-life character, crediting director Kabir Khan for pushing his acting boundaries.

Kartik Aaryan talks about 'Chandu Champion' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' 'Chandu Champion' are both 'challenging': Kartik Aaryan

What's the story In an exclusive interview with Zoom, actor Kartik Aaryan shared his experiences working on the film Chandu Champion. He expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to the film, stating, "I have never received so much love and appreciation for any of my films. Playing Murlikant Petkar has changed my life." The Kabir Khan directorial also stars Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav, and features Shreyas Talpade in a special appearance.

Importance of the film

'The experience is completely different'

When asked if CC is his career's most important film, he said, "I've done so many films in so many genres but never a biopic. It caught me by surprise. Of course, the experience is completely different." "I had to transform myself, both physical and mental transformations and the prep began from the day I signed the film. A thrilling opportunity, I'm incredibly lucky."

Preparing for the role

The physical transformation for 'Chandu Champion'

Aaryan described the rigorous body changes he underwent for his role in Chandu Champion. He emphasized the importance of health during such transformations, stating, "Health is the most important thing... Hence it is always important to have the right health coach or trainer to take you through the transformation and do it the right way without any shortcuts." He also mentioned that this role allowed him to connect with a wider audience.

The challenges of acting

Aaryan on playing real-life characters and working with Khan

Aaryan found playing a real-life character in Chandu Champion to be a new challenge. This required him to set aside his personality traits and become a completely different performer. He also shared his experience working with Khan, describing him as a disciplined filmmaker who pushes actors' boundaries. "I would give the entire credit to Kabir sir and the team because they helped me understand the character and bring out my best on screen."

His upcoming work

Similarities between 'Chandu Champion' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

When asked about the similarities between CC and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he said, "I would say both are pretty challenging for me." "In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the challenge was to do justice to a well-known franchise, while in Chandu Champion, bringing out the extraordinary, unheard story of a man who refused to give up was the task." "Both films have different genres and scales, so yes, just as comedy is difficult, playing serious and intense roles is equally difficult."